Foreign tour operators being invited for ‘experience-based tourism’ in Rajasthan

April 15, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 05:27 pm IST - JAIPUR

It would promote handicraft items, domestic shopping, folk music, arts and village culture; desert safaris and nature walks would help in augmenting tourism

The Hindu Bureau

Tourists take a boat ride in the Anasagar lake during sunset, in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

With the Congress government in Rajasthan promoting “experience-based tourism”, foreign tour operators are being invited to the State for joining the themes of heritage walks, nature walks and food trails, which will attract a large number of tourists. A promotional international mart to be organised in Jaipur this month, will also unveil the potential of tourism products.

State Tourism Director Rashmi Sharma said here on Friday that the experience-based tourism would generate employment opportunities in the rural areas and promote handicraft items, domestic shopping, folk music, arts and village culture. The desert safaris and nature walks would help highlight the State on the country’s tourism map, Ms. Sharma said.

The twelfth edition of the Great Indian Travel Bazaar to be held here from April 23 to 25, will offer new tourism opportunities and attractions to tour operators coming from different countries. The promotional mart is being organised after a gap of three years, when it was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New policies in the tourism sector— including the rural tourism policy, film tourism promotion policy and the eco-tourism policy— will be publicised during the mart, while the benefits given to heritage hotels and the unique experiential packages for the travellers, will also be on display during the mega event.

Over 280 major inbound foreign tour operators from 56 countries will participate as foreign buyers in the mart. Some of the major hotel chains, luxury resorts, heritage hotels, health care institutions, investors, financial institutions, road transport organisations and State Tourism Boards will also showcase their products at the mart.

