Exploring Jaisalmer with the Reth Festival

January is a good time to try your hand at something new, say block printing or Mughal miniature painting, led by experts. Or would you rather take a walk around the Golden Fort with a member of the royal family from the House of Bhati, listening to long-forgotten tales? How about Sufi music on the sand dunes in the desert dusk?

If any — or all — of these options sound appealing, the debut edition of Reth, an experiential festival to be held in Jaisalmer from January 29, is just the ticket. Curated by artist Laila Vaziralli and producer Dipankar Jojo Chaki, the five-day residential event aims to foster knowledge sharing in the picturesque heritage properties of Narayan Niwas Palace and Nachana Haveli. “People can attend these workshops anywhere, but we wanted it to be grounded in tradition and culture,” says Vaziralli, also known for founding Bengaluru’s Kitsch Mandi years ago.

Nachana Haveli. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

At Jaisalmer, workshops will be conducted by the likes of textile technologist Vikram Joshi (block printing) and artist Karl Knapp (portraiture). “Smartphone filming, led by cinematographer Viraj Singh, has evinced a lot of interest,” she adds. Singh, who is excited to be conducting his first workshop, says prior experience is not required. “Along with techniques, we will also be focussing on apps to use for editing on the phone,” he says.

The evening entertainment includes film screenings and musical performances: think world music by Tritha Sinha with Jeremy Nattagh, Sufi folk by Aabha Hanjura and Manganiyar specials by Champe Khan and Troupe. “The festival is not just for creators or artisans, but for people from any walk of life to experience what they normally would not when they visit Jaisalmer. The attached artisan market and food experiences, among others, are designed to ensure this. Similarly, the festival can be recreated for the next edition in a completely different region,” concludes Vaziralli.

Reth takes place at Jaisalmer from January 29 to February 2. Tickets from ₹17,000 onwards (excluding accommodation). Details on reth.co.in