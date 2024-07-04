Experience the beauty of Eastern Ghats with monsoon treks in Andhra and Odisha

The mist-clad peaks and meandering streams of the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh and bordering Odisha transform into a charming beauty during the monsoon.

As the monsoon rolls in, giving a break to one of the worst summers of recent times, the lush forests and sparkling waterfalls of the Eastern Ghats become a thriving habitat for a diverse array of wildlife. The call of the Indian cuckoo and the sight of colourful butterflies flitting about add to the beauty of the verdant surroundings. Now is the perfect time for monsoon treks and hikes.

While there has been a delay in the onset of monsoon in the region this year, travel groups and trek organisers say that the demand for treks has picked up in the past two weeks with rains finally covering the Eastern Ghats. Monsoon treks also come with some risks as heavy rains can make trails muddy and slippery. It is advisable to do a weather check, get the right trek gear and go with trained guides.

Be it day-long treks across verdant valleys through the forests of Araku and Paderu or camping near waterfalls, here is a list of places to visit this monsoon in Andhra-Odisha region.

Sunkarametta and Chittamgondi trek

Sunkarametta trek is a mix of terrains with floral diversity unique to the Eastern Ghats. The 14-kilometre day-long trek takes about five hours to complete with a few breaks in between. Here, you cross coffee and pepper plantations, streams, thick green forest patches and ridges of mountain ranges. This is the second highest peak in Andhra Pradesh. It is common to come across sloth bear scats and hares during the treks. From the peak, you get to experience the rolling hill ranges of Araku and Paderu regions. Passing through this route, you can get a peep into the lifestyle of the local Kondh tribes, one of the largest tribal groups of Andhra-Odisha border. Camping is difficult here due to high wind gush during the monsoon months.

Tankota and Jalada waterfalls

With clouds hugging the Anantagiri mountain ranges and hanging low over agriculture fields, the trek to the waterfalls is a visual treat. This is a five-kilometre hike from Tankota village base. Here, you can cross tribes of Bagatha, Konda Dora, Valmiki. The trek to the falls is short but picturesque, surrounded by verdant greenery. The serene ambiance and refreshing dip in the cool waters make it a perfect monsoon getaway. Trails can be a bit slippery; but with good gear it is easy to reach with guidance.

Tarabu waterfalls

There are many routes in Paderu in the Eastern Ghats that offer equally stunning landscapes and trekking opportunities. The region’s remote and unspoiled beauty makes it a perfect destination for Nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers. The Tarabu waterfalls located in Paderu is a sight to behold during the monsoon. Considered the biggest waterfall of the region with a height of 100 feet, the hilly terrain going through a short forest patch makes it a trek that is moderately difficult and is to be attempted with guides.

Durgapadu waterfall

The Durgapadu waterfall is located at Sikabadi and is about 38 kilometres from Rayagada town in Odisha. Surrounded by forests and hills, it is a hidden gem that comes alive during the monsoon. The waterfalls nestled within forests and hills swells into a powerful cascade when the rains arrive. The dramatic increase in water flow creates opportunities for photographers to capture the raw power of Nature. The trails leading to the waterfall, though short, become challenging during the monsoon, adding excitement to the trek. The location has been attracting film crews for shoots in the past few weeks. With rains picking up in the region, trails can be slippery and it is advisable to check weather conditions and experience it with local trek organisers.

The Araku and Paderu treks are organised by EcoHikes (9346566101) while Anija Golf Resort (9440678815) organises day-long guided treks to Durgapadu waterfalls.

