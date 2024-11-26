Escape the Delhi pollution and head to these lesser-known weekend getaways 

Every year, right after Diwali, Delhi-NCR resembles a smoke chamber. A thick layer of smog engulfs the city, skyrocketing the air quality index (AQI) to anywhere between 400 and 500. The reasons are many — lower temperatures, crop burning and vehicular emissions. This time around, the AQI has surpassed 1500 in certain areas of the national capital — almost 15 times of what is considered satisfactory for breathing by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

While the government has enforced GRAP-4 to control the situation, not much has changed in the last few weeks. Residents continue to struggle with relentless cough, watery eyes and tiredness. Until the air becomes breathable, it is a wise idea to move out of the city, say experts. Wondering where to head? We have got you a list of quaint destinations from Delhi-NCR where you can breathe free.

Sethan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

About 45 minutes from Manali is Sethan Valley, an unexplored destination ideal for those who enjoy slow travel. Ensconced in lush greenery, it is ideal for nature lovers who enjoy meditative experiences like birdwatching and long walks. From December to February, it transforms into an igloo village, with a few locals offering travellers to experience a stay in an igloo (the founders of homestay Sethan Heights build a few each year).

Affording stunning views of the Dhauladhar range, Sethan is also a preferred spot for those who enjoy adventure sports like skiing or snowboarding.

If there is some time on hand, head to the nearby village of Nihar Thach, which is a treat for those who love to shop for handicrafts.

Best way to reach: Fly from Delhi to Chandigarh, then head to Sethan by road (284 kms)

Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand

Mukteshwar is a welcome departure from most touristy hill towns in Uttarakhand. Perched at a height of 2,285 metres above sea level, it is one of the best places to sit back, soak in the expansive Himalayan mountainscape (try spotting the second-highest peak in India — the Nanda Devi) and spend time reading your favourite novels. You could also go on long walks on winding roads that will make you lose track of time.

For those who want to pack in some sightseeing, do not miss the 350-year-old Mukteshwar Dham temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. There is also the lesser-known 60-foot-high Bhalu Gaad waterfall, accessed by a two-kilometre trek through a dense forest. If you decide to dip your feet in the ice-cold water, come back and warm yourself with a cup of adrak chai and some Maggi in the nearby stalls.

Best way to reach: Either take a flight from Delhi to Pantnagar airport and head to Mukteshwar by road (111 kms ) or take a train from New Delhi station to Kathgodam, and go ahead by car (61 kms)

Kanatal, Uttarakhand

If discovering an uncharted destination is on your mind, Kanatal is ideal. Picture yourself amid gurgling streams, rhododendron and pine forests, and pastoralists grazing their sheep on sprawling grasslands — without too many people in sight. This time of the year is when blossoming apples paint the town red; so make sure to stop at an orchard (and bite into some crisp fruit).

You can choose to lounge around in one of the many homestays that dot the city (Avalon Cottage Villa being one of the best). And if you love being out and about, you can venture into the Kodia jungle, filled with wild orchids and other vegetation. You can also trek up to the Surkanda Devi temple (only about 2.5 kms), regarded as a shaktipeeth, to witness spectacular views of the adjacent Himalayan peaks.

Oh, and do not forget to dig into the local rajma chawal preparation at any of the dhabas before entering Kanatal.

Best way to reach: Kanatal is about 300 kms from Delhi by road. You can also fly to Jolly Grant airport, Dehradun, and head to your destination about 80 kms away.

Mandawa, Rajasthan

While the hills are always charming, how about enjoying a slice of heritage and culture? If that sounds like you, Mandawa is the place to be. The town is punctuated with ancient havelis, adorned with some of the most stunning frescoes and traditional artefacts. No wonder, the destination is a favourite of filmmakers, having been featured in popular films like PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Paheli.

What should be on your must-do list? Visiting Mandawa Haveli, Murmuria Haveli, Gulab Rai Ladia Haveli, and Chokhani Double Haveli for their exquisite architecture.

During your visit to Mandawa, book yourself a meal at Mandawa Kothi for a delicious sampler of Rajasthani dishes.

Best way to reach: Kanatal is about 269 kms from Delhi by road.

Barot, Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh may be best known for hill stations like Shimla and Manali but the real beauty lies in its undiscovered gems. Barot is one such destination that is not frequented by tourists but offers a serene escape from the humdrum of city life. Located in the Mandi district, it is enveloped in deodar and pine forests, overlooking the majestic Dhauladhar range.

If you are here and do not mind some adventure, attempt trout fishing on the crystral clear waters of Uhl river. Barot is also good fun for birdwatchers, who often spot species like minivets, rock thrush and yellow-billed blue magpies.

Best way to reach: Take a train from New Delhi to Pathankot; from there, Barot is about 150 kms away. You can also fly to Kangra-Gaggal airport, from where the distance is 110 kms by road.