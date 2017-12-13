A summer in Slovenia

Castle on a hill

Ljubljana Castle is a medieval-era monument perched on a hill in the centre of the city above the old town. Easily accessible by various modes of transportation, including a funicular ride, you can also walk up the hill. The castle’s Baroque architecture includes a lookout tower and the ramparts offer stunning views of the city. It also has a museum that exhibits Slovenian history, puppets and a video presentation — the virtual castle. In the 15th and 16th Centuries, the castle’s purpose was to defend against Turkish invasions that were a constant feature in that time. It was refurbished in the 1970s, and today is a popular tourist destination buzzing with cultural activities such as weddings, concerts and theatre activities.

Row your boat

Lake Bled, considered the country’s rowing capital, has some of the most scenic islands in Slovenia. Dotted with alpine meadows, a picturesque castle, churches and handsome villas, it is ideal for hiking and is a popular wedding venue. Located in the Julian Alps in the northwest, the road trip from Ljubljana to Bled takes about 60-80 minutes. Spending a night or two to enjoy its beauty is well worth it. Pletnas — traditional wooden boats ferrying tourists to the middle of the lake — dot the landscape. Ninety-nine stone steps lead up to the beautiful church, where you can ring the bell and hope for wishes to come true. For the adventurous, Lake Bled offers hiking, cycling and running trails. Finally, indulge in its most popular dessert — the Bled cream.

Capital walk

Ljubljana is a fusion of the Italian and the Germanic worlds, with the Triple Bridge serving as its most popular meeting point. The Ljubljanica River, which can be explored through a boat cruise, flows through the city. Weave your way through the city on foot or cycle and learn of Slovenia’s most renowned architect, Jože Plečnik, the old town, the vegetable market and the compact cafés. Enjoy culinary delights, such as the Potica — the Slovenian cake. Visit the Prešeren Square, Dragon Bridge and Tivoli Park that stretches right up to the city centre. Designed by a French engineer in 1813, its landscaped fountains, ornamental flowers and pathways delight the weary soul. Spend a night at Hostel Celica, once a prison. Each cell is unique and retains an old-world elegance.