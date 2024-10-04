Designer getaways for inspiration

Le Corbusier and Chandigarh, B.V. Doshi and Ahmedabad, Frank Lloyd Wright and American cities, Tadao Ando and his tryst with Japan — architecture has indelibly shaped culture and the experience of cities globally, morphing travel into a celebration of the craft for those who seek it.

We round-up some architect-approved destinations for your next vacation.

1. Blending tradition and modernity: Kyoto, Japan

For Varsha Menon, Principal Architect at VM Design Works, Japan represents the melding of tradition and nature.

Menon’s Chennai-based practice revolves around minimal, curated, and pragmatic spaces. The firm’s latest additions to its portfolio include the WorkEZ Helix Office in Velachery and Shorelines Home, an expansive weekend residence sited along the East Coast Road.

“Kyoto, for me, was deeply enriching as an architect. As someone who majored in adaptive reuse, I found it fascinating to see how a whole city is based on the concept of respecting the old and living with the new,” shares Menon.

The city’s attention to detail — its built forms, materiality, and nature — makes “the landscape an undefeated muse”, she says. “Wood, plaster, natural stones, and tapestry are omnipresent, conjuring texture-rich visuals of the past and present, both dwelling in harmony.”

A visit to the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove is a must, per Menon’s itinerary. “It’s comparable to a trance-like experience as you explore the trails. Under the shade of the canopies, the temperature lowers by 5-7 degrees. It is a sensorial delight,” she iterates. The streets are lined with cafés and bakehouses within a mile’s radius of the forest, offering tourists a delectable spread of artisanal baked treats.

“The experience of the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove embodies all that design schools strive to teach in one’s education. It was a layered and holistic experience, a feeling synonymous with interacting with good design,” says Menon.

2. A masterclass in urban design: Milan, Italy

In Milan, an electric pace and an ingrained appreciation for savouring every day converge within the city’s embrace.

M.C. Bopanna, Associate Architect at Bengaluru-based Balan + Nambisan Architects, found himself compelled by the city’s rich DNA of design, culture, and architectural history, to wend his way through buzzing plazas, winding streets, and quirky eateries.

His design style leans towards pared-down spaces that are contemporary. Recent projects on his drawing board include commercial landmarks dubbed #11, Kasturba Road, and a detail-rich structure at Bengaluru’s Southend Circle.

“Milan was a masterclass in urban design. With its planning dating back centuries, the city assumes a concentric form, all its roads funnelling people into hearty, open plazas charged with activity. There are junctures and moments of pause worked into the city’s blueprint, where you find yourself in the company of celebrated architecture, artists performing live, and local cuisine spots that make for the most luring pit-stops,” says Bopanna.

He adds, “While the towering Duomo Cathedral was an undeniable highlight with its intricate spires, stained glass inserts, and marble façade, the sheer scale and artisanship viewed across the city’s construction inspired me greatly. Elements like doors and windows can be viewed as isolated works of art, their proportions massive and each inch detailed to a T. These facets belonged to a very different time. Still, they remain a prominent part of Milan’s story today.”

Bopanna’s gastronomical adventures went beyond the likely visits to pizzerias in Italy and landed him at Bao Bao, a handcrafted Chinese Ravioli spot. A coffee maven hailing from Coorg, he found the perfect Moka Pot at Bialetti, a fitting Italian keepsake from his holiday.

3. A tapestry of history and preservation: Barcelona, Spain

Studio RN, headquartered in Chennai, is the brainchild of architect Revati Narayan. Having called New York and Chennai home during different parts of her career, Revati finds her design approach centred in innovation. The young studio’s offerings have lately encompassed Madras-14, a multigenerational abode in Royapettah, and a young family’s intimate residence in Kotturpuram.

Revati’s family getaway to Spain, particularly Barcelona, is one she remembers with fondness. “Being an architect, I vividly recall learning about Gaudi and his incomparable architectural language. Visiting Gaudi’s buildings — Sagrada Familia, Park Güell, and a few more allowed me to finally come face-to-face with the master’s genius,” she says. “Gaudi’s genius is blending innovative architecture with nature, a leitmotif across his creations. His use of hyperbolic arches [the catenary arch in the Casa Milà] was fundamental to his architecture. These arches provided aesthetic expression, structural stability, efficiency, and a sense of movement within a space. Using these forms and arches, one’s eye automatically spans the space horizontally and upwards, enabling the observation of details with a keen eye,” says Revati.

Casa Milà made it to the top of her list of architectural landmarks, and for good reason. “In design school, one experiences the joy of envisioning forms sans constraints. Gaudi’s work embodied that joy we tend to stray away from in the real world. Casa Milà’s curvilinear form is a homage to nature and its organic demeanour. The artisanal wrought iron balustrades, confetti-like mosaic, and stained-glass layer the space with textural depth. Courtyards and skylights puncturing the built form make daylight feel like a sentient part of the architecture,” she recalls.

Aside from its trove of architectural gems, Revati’s recommendations feature a walk along the acclaimed La Rambla, a leafy promenade and a perfect spot to soak in the city’s pace and cultural identity with its retail and food spots, best experienced at nightfall. “Flax and Kale was an eatery and juice bar we sauntered into, a place that wasn’t a part of our itinerary. The interiors were a delectable mix of colour and character, which served as a postcard of inspiration for a friend in Chennai who was on the brink of starting a similar venture back home,” she adds.

4. Inhabiting a tropical paradise: Bali, Indonesia

With vast stretches of emerald paddy fields and pristine shores, architects Sanjana Srikanth and Shvetha Ganesh, the Co-Founders of The Hippodrome Setting, found their inspiration in Bali’s picturesque sights and sounds this summer.

Sanjana and Shvetha’s latest endeavours include Tie and Untie, in Bengaluru, and Chikoo Mane, an independent residence embodying traditional and modern living in a green oasis.

“With a strong focus on sustainability and eco-conscious architecture, Bali showcases designs that integrate with the tropical environment. Rather than immediately catching the eye with bold statements, Balinese buildings invite you to look more closely, revealing designs intricately attuned to the natural environment. In this subtle integration, the architecture becomes truly captivating — demanding an attentive, almost meditative appreciation to fully grasp its intention,” says Sanjana.

Shvetha adds, “The greatest lesson from Balinese design and architecture is the emphasis on simplicity and mindfulness. We must be intentional about how much we build and its purpose. Their building techniques showcase natural materials like wood shingles on organically shaped roofs, mimicking the surrounding landscape. While the design harmonises with nature, it also stands out as a distinct architectural statement, merging sustainability with striking visual impact.”

The duo’s unconventional itinerary included visiting the Neka Art Museum, a gallery tucked behind intricately designed Balinese doors that could easily be mistaken for a private home.

5. An ever-morphing design landscape: Vienna, Austria

Dubbed Europe’s cultural capital, Vienna’s imperial and starkly modern landmarks come together as lyrical counterparts. The city’s architecture embodies a duality between its imperial grandeur and modernist landmarks. It is dotted with Baroque palaces, Gothic churches, and Neoclassical buildings, holding a mirror to its storied past. The newer urban segments constitute minimalist buildings, highlighting the city’s modernist penchant that dwells alongside its historic structures. Divya Khullar Narayanan and Ashwath Narayanan, Principal Architects at 1405 Design Studio, believe that their dichotomy as individuals keeps the creative wheels at their Chennai studio turning.

“Our strengths in different domains empower our creative endeavours as a team, bringing the best of both worlds to the drawing board. Ashwath’s expertise is conceptualising spaces as a whole and then spatially segmenting the larger expanses into cohesive areas that unite as a pragmatic blueprint. I focus on conceiving intrinsic details that tie in with the space’s vision, creating a well-curated design scheme,” says Divya.

With Shastra, the headquarters of an esteemed legal firm in Delhi, and Clover, a detail-laden family apartment in Chennai, Divya and Ashwath define their design style as chameleonic.

“Vienna is a city of contrasts. Perfect façades and iconic classical buildings dotted with Art Deco and Art Nouveau historical influences define the city’s core, containing the most opulent museums dedicated to showcasing the masters. Being an ardent admirer of Austrian visual artist and architect Hundertwasser’s work, seeing his reconstruction/restoration of the Spittelau incinerator was a remarkable experience. Quirky shapes, a riot of colour, and a golden ball chimney transformed this otherwise utilitarian structure into a famous piece of art,” shares Divya.

The vivid art scene makes the city a magnet for artists globally, hosting some of the world’s most celebrated galleries, installations, and gourmet coffee houses.

“Christmas in Vienna was serendipitous! The snow-laden streets are alive with holiday cheer and light. Our days at the Mumok and Leopold Museum were highlights, enabling us to soak in the artistry of Joan Miró, Pablo Picasso, and Gustav Klimt. We also chanced upon the studio of a Pakistani artist Ibnul Mehdi during our visit who shared his story of moving to Vienna owing to the city’s ecosystem of budding artists,” observes Ashwath.

The writer is an architect and design writer.