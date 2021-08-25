Deomali, the highest peak of Odisha, has become a hot weekend destination

25 August 2021 15:01 IST

Located at 1,672 metres above sea level, Deomali is drawing nature lovers from Andhra and Chhattisgarh who drive down here to enjoy the lush greenery and its rich flora and fauna

A quaint mountain peak in Odisha has caught the attention of nature lovers and photographers for its spectacular bird’s eye view of the Eastern Ghats. Said to be the highest peak in Odisha, Deomali is a hidden unexplored gem in the Chandragiri-Pottangi sub-range of the Eastern Ghats. Situated near Koraput town in the Koraput district of southern Odisha, Deomali is located at an elevation of 1,672 metres above sea level. Surrounded by a lush green forest, the peak is rich in flora and fauna. Unlike the popular Araku which can be crowded with tourists for the most part of the year, Deomali offers solitude in Nature’s lap. Alternating between hilly ranges and green plains, this place offers an ideal temperature for travellers, neither too cold nor too hot.

It was during one of his trips to Jagdalpur that Visakhapatnam-based dentist and photographer Suresh Gorantla chanced upon a diversion towards Deomali. “When I reached there, I was greeted with an unhindered view of the clouds hanging down an endless green plateau ahead of me. I can say that this was easily one of the best peaks in Andhra and Odisha to capture the splendour of the Eastern Ghats,” says Suresh. He along with a team of photographers and birders recently returned from a trip to Deomali.

What makes Deomali stand out as a peak is its elevation as well as easy accessibility. The journey snakes through lush green paddy fields, vegetations, valleys and flowing rivulets. Unlike other popular peaks of the region like Vanjangi, which can be reached after a long uphill trek, Deomali is easily accessible in a vehicle and the trek to the peak is not too steep. Near the peak, gazebo huts are positioned as view-points. “Up here, it is utterly quiet and relaxing,” adds Suresh.

Rich in flora and fauna Deomali is also drawing birding and trek groups from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as well as Chhattisgarh, who come to spend a day there in solitude to capture Nature’s splendour.

As they are all bauxite hills, they have little vegetation, offering a spectacular view just after the monsoon. “At the peak, there are a few species like red wattled lapwing and a few pipits. But on the way, we saw many egrets and pond herons on paddy fields, a few black drongos, long-tailed shrikes. At a village nearby, we found Asian pied starlings along with some other common birds,” recalls Janardhan Uppada, an avid birder and a member of the Vizag Birdwatchers Society.

According to Janardhan, the trek to the top is relatively easy. “It took us 40 minutes and is 3 kilometres from a pond formed by a continuously flowing water outlet,” he adds. Monsoon is one of the best times to visit Deomali where one can have spectacular views of the clouds hanging down the valley, whereas in winter the clear skies make it ideal for star-gazing and to sink in the splendour of crimson-hued sunsets.

Deomali is located at a distance of 170 kilometres from Visakhapatnam. A drive down to Deomali takes about four and a half hours. While there are no places to stay at Deomali, it has been drawing many bikers and campers in recent weeks who find the location ideal for pitching a tent and spending a weekend to enjoy the view of the Eastern Ghats. The nearest place where one has options to stay, is Similiguda.