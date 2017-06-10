Colourful NYC

Everyone feels a connection with New York. We millennials are tied to the city with an invisible chord whether we have been there or not.

I was studying at IIT-Delhi when the planes crashed into the World Trade Center twin towers. I remember the evening clearly. Sleepy and tired after a long day at lab, I walked back to the hostel. There was a crowd in front of the single TV, everybody was preoccupied and intense. A cricket match was on. I joined them.

It took me long moments to realise it wasn’t the cricket match. I first thought it was my delirium taking over, leftover sleep penetrating reality. On TV, a single tower, next to another with a gaping hole in it, burst into flames.

Now, years later, I was at the site of the attack. It’s my first visit to the city and though I had been wandering around the past three days, I had deliberately avoided the 9/11 memorial. But there is no escaping. Despite the vibrancy of the city, its chaos and celebration, this site—marked by two sombre waterfalls—stands aloof in reserved silence. Even boisterous tourists are reduced to a notion here.

Now, standing at the edge of the waterfall, clutching a small American flag planted next to the name of someone who lost his life that day, I wondered if the world was any safer today than it was 16 years ago.

Shiny, colourful stations

My sister-in-law Mridu showed me around NYC. She is into construction, and her most recent project was the first phase of Second Avenue subway, anticipated now for nearly a century. At $2.25 billion per mile, this is perhaps the most expensive subway project in history. Mridu made sure I took a ride on the newly opened line that runs between 63rd Street and 96th Street, a total of four stops. The plan is to eventually extend it up to East Harlem.

Interestingly, the main cost drivers in the extension project are the stations, not the tunnels. Nearly half the total budget went into the large and shiny stations the Americans seem to be so fond of. I wandered around one of them for a few minutes, and discovered the works of Chuck Close. He is an American artist who paints abstract portraits of himself and people from his life. For instance, a self-portrait and one of his wife are among several of his works that deck 86th Street station.

While subways across the world are great in attracting struggling artists—mostly singers and dancers looking to make a few bucks—the ones in NYC are the most colourful. During my week there, I looked forward to subway rides for the drummers, the performance artists, the rappers…

With annual ridership in NYC estimated to be more than 1.7 billion, where else could these struggling artists find a better performance ground?

All that glitters

I had a cup of tea at the Starbucks on the first floor of Trump Towers on Fifth Avenue a few hours before boarding the flight home. I was pleasantly surprised to find that Trump Towers actually has visiting hours for tourists. After a relatively mild security check, I was allowed in. On the top floor is the $100-million gold-and-marble penthouse where Trump spends his weekends and Melania lives with their 10-year-old son. Ivanka Trump’s jewellery boutique is on the ground floor.

Moving between floors, I could see a cluster of officers everywhere, and some dressed in Homeland Security bulletproof vests. Outside the building, New York Police Department vehicles are lined up along the entire block. The first family’s security comes at a price, which some estimates put at a staggering $70 million.

The ground floor also has a souvenir shop. I wandered in with the intention of buying a memento. I found a mug with Trump’s trademark smirk painted on one half and his slogan ‘Let’s Make America Great Again’ on the other. I found it funny and would have bought it, but for the $18 price tag—money that would have ended up in the pocket of a man I don’t really admire.

Instead, I used the glistening marbled restroom before heading to the airport.

The author is an adrenaline rush-seeking travel writer who lives in Malmo, Sweden, and hopes to travel the world in a boat.