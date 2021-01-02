Check in to the future

Resorts and hotels that will open doors in 2021

According to a report in Forbes, over 60 new luxury hotels are set to launch across the world in just the first quarter of 2021. Whether it is the Airelles Château de Versailles in France, which offers private access to the palace, or the Xigera Safari Lodge in Botswana that is perfect for social distancing, there is something for everyone. Here are a few more options.

Welcomhotel Mashobra, Shimla

The brand’s first hotel in Himachal Pradesh promises views of the Mashobra Valley from all its 47 rooms, with windows designed to receive sunlight from dusk to dawn. With travellers looking to go off the beaten path, this property is located in Mashobra village, uphill from Shimla’s city centre. The building was the erstwhile Fortune Select Cedar Trail, known for its mountain views. The serene destination features natural streams, orchards and coniferous forest. Introductory offer starts at ₹15,000 per night, including breakfast, Wi-Fi and ₹1,000 hotel credit per room per night. Details: itchotels.in

Aman New York - Spa Pool

Aman New York, New York

The luxury hotel chain will debut in the Big Apple this Spring, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Crown Building in which it is located. The space overlooking Central Park includes 83 guest rooms and suites. There will also be three principal dining venues, a jazz club serving local craft beer and gin, an Aman Club for members and a three-storey Wellness Centre. Don’t want to check out? Choose from one of 22 private branded residences, including a five-storey penthouse. Details: aman.com

Aerial view of Desa Potato Head

Desa Potato Head, Bali

The remainder of Potato Head Studios, initially launched in 2020, will signal the completion of Bali’s first creative village. The 168-guest room hotel is the final element of a 10-year-long project. Expect a farm-to-table restaurant, numerous bars, a multifunctional gallery, and an environmentally driven kids’ club. There’s also an amphitheatre, a music recording studio and, next door, a high-fidelity, subterranean disco. Furniture and amenities are made from recycled plastics and planet-friendly materials. Details: potatohead.co/seminyak