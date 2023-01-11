Chasing the mountains

January 11, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

Srinivasan Periathiruvadi, a doctor, took an interest in photography when he was just 11 years old. “I had to take a break when I was busy achieving my professional peak. but My interest was rekindled in 2006, and I haven’t looked back since,” he says, at the opening of his exhibition, titled Himalayan Moments.

Currently on at Ashvita’s, the show records the last 13 years of Dr Srinivasan’s visits to the Himalayas. From thousands of images, he displays 38 photographs that distil the essence of his journeys. Each photograph transports viewers to the moment it was captured.

Dr Srinivasan says his first wildlife exhibition was held in 2012. Later in 2016, he did an exhibit on ‘wildscapes’. “My interest in photography came back to me when I started noticing my surroundings, the birds and scenery; they all pulled me back into it.” “This would not have been possible by myself. It is quite difficult to climb the Himalayas,” he states, adding that the mountains challenged him constantly, “I was once faced with a life-threatening situation when I slipped down 100 feet and was holding on to the soft snow, waiting for help. I almost would not have been here to showcase my works.”

Dr Srinivasan will be heading to the Himalayas again, on January 19 in pursuit of his passion for photography. As he puts it, “Great places, even better friends. What more do you need?”

.

Himalayan Moments is currently on show at Ashvita’s, Mylapore, Chennai.