Air India to have systems to proactively alert fliers about flight changes, delays

After reviewing block times, airport connecting times and aircraft as well as crew rotations, Tatas-owned Air India has identified various improvement areas for bettering overall performance

PTI New Delhi
September 02, 2022 14:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image of a passenger at an airport waiting for her flight | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Air India will put in place new systems to proactively alert fliers about changes or delays in flight schedules and also set up a coordination team to address airport-specific issues, according to an internal communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

After reviewing block times, airport connecting times and aircraft as well as crew rotations, Tatas-owned Air India has identified various improvement areas for bettering overall performance.

In the internal communication on Friday, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline would seek airport slots to carry out the improvements.

While mentioning that the airline is unlikely to get all the slot changes it would like this season, he said, "now that we know what we want we can progressively refine season-by-season," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline, which had a domestic market share of 8.4% in July, will also be setting up an airport/ hub control/ regional control coordination team to better understand airport-specific issues.

According to the communication, the airline's airport operations teams are working closely with ground handling partners across the network to improve governance and performance.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"... we are acquiring better customer-facing systems to proactively alert fliers of schedule changes or delays in advance, and enable them to self-change flights where relevant," it noted.

Further, it said seven scenarios now trigger advance customer notifications, and its IT and customer experience teams are working hard to fully deploy these new systems in the next couple of months.

Tatas took over Air India in January this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
travel and commuting
air transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app