A day trip to Kumbakarai falls

It is said that when it rains in Kodaikanal, the sound of the gushing water is heard in the foothills along Kodai-Vellagavi-Periyakulam. And, the green swathed road to Periyakulam via Kumbakarai through which the water flows like a song is one of beauty.

With a couple of showers hitting the queen of hill stations last month and more expected in the next few days, this is the perfect time to take the two-hour drive from Madurai, which is always battling a dreary summer. Just 100 kilometres away is Kumbakarai, that lies at the end of a drive through horticulture farms.

The sun peeps through the foliaged arches of tamarind, neem and jamun trees that line this route and throws shadows on the deserted road. I hope the road never ends, but I soon arrive at Kumbakarai to find that it has changed considerably since I last visited it a decade ago.

The road to Kumbakarai

Brightly painted boards announce the 12-kilometre journey of the water that originates in the Kodaikanal hills as the Pambar river and falls not-so-thunderously in two stages at Kumbakarai. Before one actually gets to the waterfall, there are a few things worth noticing. The walls of the small forest guest house and the forest guard’s office at the entrance boast colourful paintings on wildlife.

Street art on the way

A ₹15 ticket allows me on the litter-free path, where anti-poaching guard Jothi Basu joins me and enthusiastically shares the challenges of the job he is in. He identifies various medicinal plants as we walk. The conversation jumps to how people show scant regard for the environment. The department does not allow shops in the vicinity and yet visitors leave the place messy. Two dedicated cleaners keep clearing the garbage, he says.

A butterfly in the park

We stray into a separately-culled-out National Medicinal Plants Board office-cum-park on the left. Spread over five hectares, the thick green cover under development is a sample of Nature’s bounty. The air is invigorating and the silence calming. The birds twitter in the background like a faint lullaby and the fluttering butterflies speckle the green with colour.

As we walk towards the waterfall, I begin to hear the water but not quite see it still. A flight of stairs 10 feet down takes me to a Murugan statue that sits on a small rock. A stone inscription in the middle is dedicated to a local businessman Chellam Iyer. The story goes that in 1942 he envisioned the potential of Kumbakarai falls and likened it to Courtallam for the people of Theni, Dindigul and Madurai.

He built resting areas, dressing rooms, bathing spots with railings, but everything fell into neglect due to years of ill-maintenance. A few years ago, the Forest Department took measures to clean and improve the place.

Gently does it

A few more steps ahead on the bed of rocks I now see the white sheet of water falling from less than a height of 50 feet. A sight that really doesn’t make me scream in joy. Yet, there is a kind of power in that gentle fall. The water falls along the rocks in two stages. In the first half of its journey it collects in huge rock recesses that are named after wild animals, such as tiger, elephant, bison, wild boar and snakes. Climb to the top to figure out the animal shapes and see the water roll off and fall to the base, forming a shallow pool at the bottom. From there, it meanders into a slow stream, before disappearing into the terrain again.

Till recently, Kumbakarai remained less explored. But not any longer, says Jothi Basu. Rain brings people, he says. But even in that crowd, you can find your peace sitting by the stream. There is an observation tower across the stream, that also serves as an ideal spot to view the water spout.

How to reach Located in Theni district, Kumbakarai falls is nine km from Periyakulam. Madurai is 87 km, Dindigul 69 km and Theni 24 km. Take the Batlagundu bypass and drive onto Periyakulam Road. Go past Devadanapatti and the Manjalar dam road. Turn right at A Pudhupatti. Drive on till it takes you to the entrance gate to the falls.

Best months to go: July to January. The rocks can get slippery and dangerous during the monsoon.

Visiting hours are from 8 am to 4 pm. There is a stunning uphill trek, Jothi Basu tells me, which takes you to Kodaikanal in nine to 12 hours, depending on individual stamina and speed. In his 10 years of posting, he has not kept count of the number of times he has climbed up.

Trekkers need permission from the DFO Kodaikanal. Following the Theni forest fire in March last year, the number of trekkers has significantly reduced, he says.

It is fun to chase a waterfall. No place actually prepares you for the feel, and not every waterfall requires an expedition into the back country.

I loved it here because I didn’t really have to break into sweat reaching it and yet it is far from the madding crowd.