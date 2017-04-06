A car’s first impression

It’s not how you are inside that matters but what you project outside that counts. As the saying goes, “You’ll never get a second chance to make a great first impression.”

We’ve all heard that an interviewer, or a stranger at a party, will form an impression of you, your character, your personality — an impression that is nearly indelible — all within the first 60 seconds of meeting you.

Nutritionists talk about TOFI and FOTI (Thin Outside and Fat Inside and Fat Outside and Thin Inside). The other day I was driving by in my new (second hand, or as is more fashionable to say these days, pre-owned car), shiny, but tiny Maruti 800.

Considering this is the first step between a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler there’s nothing to brag about among the experienced four wheeler types, right? So there I was, experiencing quite a different response from passers by, including an irate auto fellow who actually showed his fist in a not-so-nice manner. This was very different from my usual experience on the road when I float by in my brand new Honda City Green; ‘float’ because it’s automatic.

With that car, other drivers indulgently let me pass, break rules and as far as auto drivers are concerned, they could not be nicer. It’s all very well to say and believe that a book should not be judged by its cover, but how else can you judge it, or a person, for that matter?

It is said that the first impression makes one sum up a person in seconds and first impression is after all only what you see. It’s NOT about dressing too well or stylishly or fashionably. In fact, that might put some off the person entirely. It’s about being yourself that counts. So much for outside appearances! That is a real insight.

We may be the same inside but truly speaking, it’s what we appear on the outside that counts. Countless young men of Indian origin who sported beards in the US are now going clean shaven, not wanting to attract the wrong kind of attitudes and attention. If you attend a friend’s wedding or your friend’s grandfather’s funeral for that matter, you show respect by donning clothes you might otherwise not have sported. And this primarily is the answer to appropriate behaviour. Dress appropriately and behave appropriately and don’t be the free spirit and embarrass yourself and others.

Summing it up, there’s a whatsapp forward going around about a man who drank too much, an adulterer and a saint type of man and of course, the question is who is the better man. The first was Franklin Roosevelt; the second, Winston Churchill, and the last, Hitler. All again pointing to the fact that a person cannot be judged just by his habits. All this again boils down to “You’ll never get a second chance to make a great first impression.”