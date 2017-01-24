What goes into the city’s lakes?

In 2015, when floods devastated the city, fingers were pointed at its lakes for overflowing. Now that the monsoon has failed, we ask, ‘why aren’t the lakes full?’ The answer is that though the city has lakes, in fact, a sizeable number of them, we choose to fill them with everything but water.

“These waterbodies are victims of city expansion and urban chaos,” says Arun Krishnamurthy of Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI). Lakes are critical for the health and safety of the city, he says. For, clean lakes regulate temperature, replenish ground water, mitigate floods and drought. Find a water body near your house, prevent dumping of garbage and rubble, stop construction on the lake bed, petition the Government to conserve it and actively participate in its maintenance, he says.

Adambakkam lake

This lake, close to the Thillai Ganga Nagar subway, fights to stay alive despite the constant dumping of construction debris from neighbourhoods far and near. The water still peeps out, but it is anyone’s guess how long it will continue to. PWD officials say the lake once covered 13.685 hectares but 10 hectares have been encroached. Revival means immediate de-silting and fencing, say social activists.

Thiruneermalai lake

Nestled between Chitlapakkam and Thiruneermalai, this large lake should offer a panoramic view of water, trees and birds to those driving on the by-pass. Instead, it belches out the unmistakable stench of collective sewage — from different parts of the city. This lake has the curious distinction of being featured in a short-film made by EFI that shows proof of liquid waste being let out here.

Narayanapuram lake

This lake, which lies near the Pallavaram-Thoriapakkam Radial Road, has been through every form of abuse — dumping of solid waste, letting out of liquid sewage by tanker operators... Sabari Green Foundation stepped in after the floods and co-opted residents to form the Narayanapuram Lake Rejuvenation Committee. The action-list includes de-silting, strengthening the bunds and removing encroachment to let surplus water flow into the marshland nearby. A detailed project report on the restoration of the lake was submitted to the State Government six years ago by the Chennai River Restoration Trust. The residents are waiting to hear from the Water Resources Department.

Madipakkam lake

Recent photographs of hundreds of fish lying on the shore and residents pulling out dead fish from the water spoke about the state of this lake. Residents complain about the lingering strench. The lake, like so many of its sisters in the city, has shrunk to a fraction of its 20-acre spread and gasps for oxygen.

To think that the lake once had potable water and its bounty of fish attracted many winged visitors — from pelicans to plovers. Officials said fish deaths were due to decreased water, over population of fish and reduced oxygen levels.A sample tested by the Corporation showed the O2 levels at 3mg/L against the needed 7mg/L. But locals point to the six pipelines that send domestic untreated waste-water to the lake. The rejuvenation should start with the construction of a treatment plant and conclude with periodic maintenance, rather than a one-off sprinkling of soluble oxygen pellets, residents say.

Vandalur Otteri

This lake in the city’s suburb is surrounded by highways — Vandalur-Kancheepuram on one side and outer-ring road on the other. Officially, the lake should stretch 635 metres across 16 acres and store 8.5 crore litres of water within its bunds. Filled by the rains last year, it attracted over 7,000 migratory birds. That should have made it a prized possession. Instead, the lake is now a storehouse of travellers’ trash. Trucks routinely unload rubbish into the lake, making it an eye-sore.

Moovarasanpet lake

This lake near the St. Thomas Mount has been a suburban garbage-dump for decades. “Google Rolex Award and check out our YouTube video for proof,” said Arun of EFI. “You’ll see cows gorging on plastic bags.” Residents and members of Federation of Moovarasampet Welfare Associations (FMWA) have been petitioning authorities to “stop garbage-dumping and burning and clean the contaminated water”. Some months ago, Sabari Green Foundation and the FMWA formed the Moovarasampet Eri Rejuvenation Committee and shored up the bund to recharge ground water and revive the 50-acre lake. But encroachment at Kalangal must go, dumping should stop and rainwater must have free access,before this lake can shimmer again.