Ride in style

“To have a Dainese suit was a dream, because only the best and most famous drivers have one,” said nine-time MotoGP Champion Valentino Rossi at Dainese’s D-Store in Milan, after the Milan Motorcycle Show in 2014.

Sensing a growing trend for designer riding gear in India, Kumar and Srinivas Reddy of the Harley-Davidson dealership in Bangalore and Goa took up the master franchise of Dainese and opened the second D-Store in Chennai (the first is in Bengaluru). “When you ride these stylish steeds, you don’t want to be seen in kurta-pyjamas or T-shirt-Bermudas. Unlike a car, the bike exposes you. So, when astride a H-D or Triumph, you should be dressed appropriately,” says biker and journalist-editor Adil Jal Darukhanawala of Pune.

A couple of years ago, actor-TV presenter Suhail Chandhok (brother of racer Karun Chandhok) and his buddy, actor Ajith Kumar, undertook a cross-country journey on their bikes to spread awareness about safe riding, including appropriate riding gear. “While it is mandatory to wear a helmet, when you do longer trips, it is also advisable to wear appropriate riding gear like jackets, boots and gloves,” says Chandhok.

Competing with the arrival of a slew of international brands of motorcycles such as Harley-Davidson, Triumph, Indian and Ducati in India, home-grown Royal Enfield also upped the ante by introducing not just redesigned bikes for upwardly mobile millennials, but also fashionably sporty gear to go with them. Part of the core group of 120 riders at Mad Bulls, a Chennai-based Enfield club, T. S. Rangarajan owns a 1973 Standard Bullet and has recently replaced his Thunderbird with a 2015 Standard Bullet 500. “We insist on our riders wearing safety gear, which includes jackets, pants and boots/gloves designed for riding. My helmet is an LS 2, while my riding gear is from Fieldsheer. I wear Woodland boots as I find them comfortable. Since I am a Bullet lover, I also tend to wear a lot of Royal Enfield T-shirts, even when I’m not on the bike,” he says.

The Bullet, by Royal Enfield, has always been an iconic motorcycle in India. It’s riding gear is getting almost as popular as the bike. Samrat Som, Head – Apparels & Accessories, Royal Enfield, says its products are “aspirational yet accessible”. He says, “Of course, motorcycle-inspired fashion allows our consumers to express themselves beyond the times they are riding. Our riding gear range consists of helmets, jackets, pants, gloves, boots, multi-utility head-gear, rapid-dry T-shirts (with quick-wicking and better moisture management properties) and base layers (to keep body temperature constant while riding through different weather conditions). But, we also have a range appropriate for an urban lifestyle, featuring city jackets, jeans and comfortable everyday footwear.”

Leather used to be the preferred material for motorcyling gear due to its high abrasion resistance; but it came with some disadvantages — it was heavy and difficult to wear or maintain in warm, humid weather. It was replaced by waxed cotton jackets with leather patches over impact areas, designed to be lighter, while providing protection against rain. Leather, however, continues to be the material of choice for race-tracks.

Independent brands such as Dainese are now created by renowned designers, as both aesthetics and safety features must be incorporated in a delicate balance. Ducati’s urban wear is designed by Aldo Drudi in collaboration with Dainese, Rev’IT, Spidi and TCX. Aldo Drudi has created urban riding gear, including leather and fabric jackets.

“Our TOURING collection consists of CE-certified Strada jackets designed for long-range rides in any climate. It is durable, waterproof and ventilated, thanks to the high-performance materials used to make it: Gore-Tex membrane, durable and elastic Mugello fabric, and Nanofeel fixed lining,” says Shashank Raghav, Head of Operations, Ducati Bangalore, adding, “The garment is equipped with ergonomic Pro-Armor protectors that mould to the body thanks to body heat. Made by Dainese and designed by Drudi, the jacket is also available in a version for women, and can be combined with the Strada trousers using a zipper.”

A far cry from stereotypical biker gear, complete with clunky leather jackets, garish belts and fierce tattoos. The millennial biker’s a hipster, and an intriguingly high-tech one at that.