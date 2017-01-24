All work and a bit of fun

The idea of combining business and leisure is what makes young professionals look forward to official tours within the country and offshore. While work is a must, a little fun at the end of the day is the welcome cherry on the cake. All work and no fun after all, kills one’s motivation and productivity. So, not checking the night life, food scene, shopping malls or catching up with friends you are visiting in that city, would be a criminal waste of the opportunity in flying in another city or country.

To make things less cumbersome, many turn to websites to search for tickets and reliable hotel bookings. However it turns out that not everyone is interested in flying out; travel by bus and train are also attractive options. “Considering the busy lifestyle of today’s young men and women, it is tough for anyone to find time for a vacation. ‘Bleisure’ is quite prevalent among millennial travellers. One of the key reasons for more and more professionals to blend business and pleasure is that these trips allow employees to save money and turn their otherwise boring trips into rather pleasant ones. These trips take some of the stress out of the business and helps keep them relaxed. Travelyaari, an online bus booking platform, has been witnessing considering demand for bleisure travel. We had done a survey with over 500 customers out of which 55 %of the participants were private sector employees and software engineers. They used the bus for both short weekend travel to visit family and business travel, displaying a high demand for comfortable and swift travel especially for short distance,” says Aurvind Lama co-founder CEO Travelyaari.

What can one possibly do to extend a couple of days in a new city? “Take a day’s bus ride that makes sight-seeing an easy option. Try the food and maybe catch up with friends. By following the city’s # on any social networking site, I can be my own tour operator,” says Anandi Biswas, a trainer with a private insurance company.

As young India becomes more travel savvy, it isn’t just the foreign locales which one considers. Travelling abroad is expensive and involves a lot of paper work. “It’s not the case while visiting cities in India. As someone working in the public sector, I travelled a lot to Manipur to attend training camps. That is how I discovered places in the city which a tourist guide doesn’t suggest,” mentions Aditya M, who work with the agriculture department.

According to travel trend analysts, there isn’t just one specific sector thatseems to be excited about ‘bleisure’. Sakshi Vij, founder of Myles, a self-drive service, says professionals from sales, technology and consulting background travel frequently and extend their trips by a few days to explore the city of travel. “Our trends suggest that bookings for the weekend pick up from Wednesday itself. Documentation of travel with proper invoices is another important factor why Myles comes handy for ‘bleisure’ travellers.

When do such travel preferences peak? “The year-end period shows a 20% hike in bookings. However, they consume Myles round the year with extended weekends/stays in the city of travel. The destinations around Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi keep them on their toes. The increased traction falls in line with the general travel trends as well,” adds Sakshi Vij.

Busy business hubs correlate to ‘bleisure’ destinations. These include cities where a growing number of multinationals have set their base, such as Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata, says Ashwin Jayasankar, Country Head, Wego.com. “There’s a multitude of opportunities to combine a work tour with a nearby weekend escape. Delhi, Agra and Jaipur are popular. While in Bangalore, both Mysore and Coorg are great additions. Goa and Kerala are easily accessible from Mumbai and Pondicherry from Chennai. Both Sikkim and Darjeeling are great side trips from Kolkata. From beaches to hilltop stations, busy Indian travellers have so many options to attach leisure trips to a business trip and achieve better work-life balance,” adds Ashwin.