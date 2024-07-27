In Alain de Botton’s contemplative exploration of travel, The Art of Travel, he posits that our journeys extend beyond mere physical movement. Travel, according to de Botton, is an opportunity to encounter unfamiliar landscapes, both external and internal. It allows us to escape the mundane and engage with the extraordinary.

Now, consider sports tourism, a burgeoning global trend where people traverse borders to witness iconic sporting events. The global sports tourism market size, valued at $323 million (₹2,697 crores) in 2020, is projected to reach $1.8 billion (₹15,046 crores) by 2030. By de Botton’s words, these travellers are not merely chasing scores or cheering for their favourite teams; they are also on a quest for meaning. The roar of a stadium crowd becomes a universal language, transcending linguistic barriers. The adrenaline rush of a last-minute goal or a photo finish connects them to a collective human experience.

Sports tourism is growing in India, too.

Azerbaijan Tourism’s CEO, Florian Sengstschmid, reports a notable rise in Indian tourists to Azerbaijan in 2024’s first half, with 118,985 arrivals, up from 47,670 in 2023, partly due to the Baku F1 Grand Prix. Similarly, the American Express Global Travel Trends report highlights an increasing trend of Indian sports fans, especially F1 fans, planning to visit Singapore, with 29% intending to travel more for sports events and 30% specifically for F1.

“The Singapore race experience extends beyond the circuit,” says Renjie Wong, area director, Singapore Tourism Board. “People can enjoy 10 days of race-themed festivities, nightlife, entertainment, retail, dining, and attractions across the city, from Kampong Gelam to the Civic District.”

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series 2024-2025 is expected to boost Indian travel interest to Australia. According to Cricket Australia, ticket sales from India are six times higher than last year and 10 times higher than the 2018/19 edition, when India scripted a historic series win.

“The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series 2024-2025 presents a unique opportunity to not only capitalise on the immediate surge in interest from Indian cricket fans but also to cultivate a lasting affinity for Australia as a travel destination,” says Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager – India and Gulf, Tourism Australia.

Rajeev Kale, president and country head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India), highlights a 40% surge in demand for global sporting events in 2024, with the cricket World T20, Wimbledon, the Olympics, and F1 races topping the list. The company received approximately 200 queries for the India-Pakistan cricket fixture in New York.

Booking.com’s travel trends show that 23% of Indian travellers factor sporting events into their vacation plans. Their flight data reveals India is among the top five Asian countries booking flights for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The Olympics experience

Beyond the awe of witnessing peak athleticism, the Olympics is a global celebration of diverse sports and cultures. No other event unites as many countries and disciplines under one roof.

“I don’t easily talk to strangers. But one of the best parts of mega sporting events like the Olympics is the possibility of instant connection with people around you,” says Tareque Lasquer, a Bengaluru-based research professional, who will be attending the Paris Olympics, which started on July 26 . “The shared passion for sports creates a natural conversation starter, breaking down barriers and turning strangers into friends.”

Tareque and his friend have secured tickets for archery, badminton, and tennis at the iconic Roland Garros, where one of its greatest champions, Rafael Nadal, will compete in his final Olympic Games. Nadal’s farewell is drawing scores of tennis fans to the event.

Hasnain Kapadia, a pilot and tennis enthusiast from Chennai, will be in Paris for work during this time. Since his trip coincides with the Games, he bought tickets for tennis and badminton, each costing nearly 200 euros. “Even without the Olympics, Paris is wonderful. You can simply settle down at a café overlooking the river and the Eiffel Tower, have a couple of beers, and enjoy a great day,” he says.

However, attending the 2024 Games comes at a price. Experts estimate international spectators will spend at least $5,000, including hotel, airfare, and event tickets. Despite this, sports tourists from India and elsewhere are flocking to Paris. According to Airbnb, India saw a 30% annual increase in bookings.

“Sports travel is no longer for the affluent. Now, families and young Indians across cities and regions are merging their sports passion with travel, fuelled by higher disposable income and a desire for experiential journeys,” says Daniel D’Souza, president and country head - Holidays, SOTC Travel.

For superfans and non-fans

The many Indians who witnessed the India-Pakistan game from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York included Saravanan Hari, a superfan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise. Cricket has taken Saravanan to various corners of the world — Dubai, Sri Lanka, the UK — and now, the US.

Saravanan, who works in logistics, had saved some money through brand collaborations during the Indian Premier League to attend the World T20 (held in the US and West Indies), in which India triumphed. But he was not sure if the money was enough (the estimated budget was ₹10 lakh, and he had only four). And a US visa is not easy to secure.

But fortune favoured Saravanan: his visa application, sent in March, came through in May. Accommodation was a hurdle until an old friend in the US offered a place to crash. The CSK management provided tickets for three matches, including the India-Pakistan fixture.

“In the end, thanks to amazing friends and some good fortune, my World Cup dream became a reality,” he says, “Even with those savings, the entire thing cost me ₹4 lakh. But it was worth it! A group of Pakistani fans recognised me. We bonded over our love for cricket. I also saw some iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, World Trade Centre, Times Square, Niagara Falls... Most of all, I experienced the pure joy of seeing India lift the cup.”

Beyond the competition

Travelling for sports is a thrill not just for the spectators but also for the athletes. Beyond gaining home fan support abroad, they enjoy exploring new places, people, and food.

“In the past, I avoided exploring during tournaments, fearing it would disrupt my focus. But I’ve realised that enjoying a good meal and exploring responsibly are fine,” says swimmer Srihari Nataraj, who will represent India in the 100metres backstroke event at the 2024 Olympics. “Now, I make it a point to soak in local culture and sights, especially history and architecture. It’s become a key part of my travel experience beyond just the competition.”

Srihari is among the 10,500 athletes vying for glory in Paris. With over nine million spectators expected, the city will buzz with excitement as fans and athletes alike dive into its rich culture and history. As the tracks, fields, stadia, and pools await them, so do the museums, boulevards, and cafes.

Now, then, let the games begin!