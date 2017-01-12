Travel

“We rose up before the sun”

Adventure in the sky at the Pollachi Hot Air Balloon Festival Photos: Anandi Mishra & Special Arrangement

Adventure in the sky at the Pollachi Hot Air Balloon Festival Photos: Anandi Mishra & Special Arrangement  

ANANDI MISHRA gets a bird’s eye view of panoramic Pollachi as she goes up in a hot air balloon

“It has been a childhood dream for me to ride on a hot air balloon and right now I am the happiest girl in the world,” announced an elated Karthika Ramalingam to her friends and followers as she went live on Facebook.

At a height of 2,500 feet suspended in air, from inside the hot air balloon she also made the pilots Geert Piersman and Craig Michelle Farrell wave to the front-camera on her phone.

It is Geert and Craig’s maiden visit to India and they tell me that they are pumped up about it.

“So far I have only seen and read about the enticing country of spices, but being here this time is altogether a different experience,” Craig says.

Geert is from Belgium and is thoroughly enjoying his trip here too. Meanwhile Craig is kicked at the prospect of being in and around excited hot air balloon riders. “I expected a good turnout, but the people here are amazing. It is encouraging for me to see riders who have done this previously also, but are pretty much still in awe of the prospect of flying in Helium balloon,” says an excited Geert.

The third Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival being held from January 10 to 15 at the Sakthi Mills Ground on the Coimbatore-Pollachi road is seeing a healthy turnout this year.

“We want to put Pollachi on the world tourism map. Even if they are unable to place exact points of interest in the city, I want people across the world to know that this beautiful city of Pollachi exists and that they have the option of paying it a visit,” says Babu Prasath, organiser of the festival.

The festival features events in two segments – early morning hot air balloon flight and even balloon tethering.

“In the evening the winds are rather whimsical due to which we have kept the balloon tethering event for dusk,” a pilot tells me.

Continued on Page 6

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 8:30:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/travel/%E2%80%9CWe-rose-up-before-the-sun%E2%80%9D/article17028126.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY