Travel tales and totes from Olie

Amrita Nambiar’s latest collection for Olie, the Travel edition, captures the romance of train travels — day-dreaming, looking out on ever-changing landscapes, and engaging in conversations over endless cups of tea. “With every collection, we are inspired by a larger idea. Then we illustrate our prints and finally handprint and handicraft them into fabrics,” says Amrita.

In November last year, they launched cushion covers and table linen. “But we wanted something people could carry with them, so we introduced accessories. The range includes pouches, wash bags, wet sacks, overnighters and totes.”

Each product is designed for travellers’ comfort. The overnighters have compartments inside, including a water-proof lined pocket where you can keep your shoes. The pouches are beautifully packed, while the wet sacks are used to put swimsuits, slippers, sunscreen etc. And they can even be worn as a back-pack. “We also have shopping bags, beach bags, journals, and lamps,” says Amrita.

The colours include tones of blush and grey, emerald green, cream and blue. The books start from ₹500, the bags from ₹750, the overnighters from ₹2,900, and the lamps from ₹5,200.

The launch of the Travel edition is on at Xanadu, Lavelle Road, Bengaluru, till 7.30 pm today. For details visit: olie.co.in