Trans makeup artist Ojas Rajani on 27 years in Hollywood and Bollywood

May 19, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

With confident strokes of the brush, makeup artist and transwoman Ojas Rajani has not only sculpted the faces of countless national and international actors but also a dynamic career for herself. Recently, the acclaimed artist was in Chennai’s Palladium Mall to conduct a one-day makeup workshop.

The workshop was divided into two halves, Bridal and Glam, where Ojas walked the audience through two distinct styles of application. Throughout the workshop, Ojas offered tips regarding make-up, and anecdotes from her storied, 27-year-long career.

Ojas started off as a Chartered Accountant at her father’s firm but longed to do something different. She then travelled to the United States and worked towards a career in the line of beauty. She says she then got the chance to work in the popular TV show Baywatch in 1989 , as well as with celebrities such as Britney Spears and Mariah Carey. Working in the US gave her the confidence to express herself authentically. .

Her career in Bollywood began with actress Urmila Matondkar, and her movie Rangeela in 1995. Since then, she has worked in several Indian films including Tamil favourites like Sivaji in 2007 and Jeans in 1998 .

Ojas loves make-up for the instant joy that it can give someone. “Especially making a bride’s day, on the day, is the best thing, ” she says. In 2010, Enthiran was one of her favourite movies to work on, because of the creative freedom she received.

“As an artist, when someone gives you the creative leeway to do what you want, you always try to give it your best,” says Ojas. The artist cites her parents as her biggest supporters, and feels their love and blessings in everything she does.