Time to compete

GPHG / vernissage exposition / musée Rath/Genève / 1er novembre 2022 /photo: nicolas.lieber@nicolaslieber.ch | Photo Credit: nicolas lieber / photographie

Timepieces from more than 50 brands and nominated by the Academy of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) will be on display at the art museum Musée Rath in Geneva from November 2 to 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised in partnership with Musée d’Art et d’Histoire (MAH), the Swiss city’s largest art museum, GPHG 2022, an exhibition earlier organised in New Delhi and Casablanca, brings together 84 watches and six clocks selected from the watchmaking collections of MAH and the International Museum of Horology.

GPHG / vernissage exposition / musée Rath/Genève / 1er novembre 2022 /photo: nicolas.lieber@nicolaslieber.ch | Photo Credit: nicolas lieber / photographie

Visitors to the exhibition will have an opportunity to take part in free-of-cost guided tours, lectures and introductory workshops organised with the Geneva Watchmaking School and supported by the Foundation for Professional and Continuing Education. To register, send an email to inscription@gphg.org.

GPHG / vernissage exposition / musée Rath/Genève / 1er novembre 2022 /photo: nicolas.lieber@nicolaslieber.ch | Photo Credit: nicolas lieber / photographie

An international academy composed of more than 650 stakeholders from the watch industry has selected the timepieces. Watches at the exhibition will be in the running to win one of the 20 awards given away every year, including the prestigious Aiguille d’Or Grand Prix, which will be handed out on November 10 in an awards ceremony at the Théâtre du Léman. Hosted by Edouard Baer, the ceremony will be broadcast live on GPHG.org, Euronews.com and in deferred mode on Léman Bleu and Hantang Culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

GPHG / vernissage exposition / musée Rath/Genève / 1er novembre 2022 /photo: nicolas.lieber@nicolaslieber.ch | Photo Credit: nicolas lieber / photographie

Created in 2001 and overseen by a foundation since 2011, GPHG has for over 20 years been promoting the art of watchmaking art, with support from public and private partners.