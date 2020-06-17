Three-day Global Online Yoga Festival from June 18 to 20

With the International Yoga day being celebrated on June 21, the world once again looks at harnessing the strength and skill of this ancient Indian practice of well-being.

As a precursor to this, a three-day Global Online Yoga Festival is being held from June 18 to 20. The theme of this initiative is ‘Peace & Sustainability Through Yoga’, organised and curated by Ritambhara and India Foundation’s Center for Soft Power. One can be part of the contemplative dialogues by experts from the fields of science, spirituality, gender justice, social activism and yoga on the relevance of ‘yoga for a peaceful and sustainable world’.

To enable a discourse of peace, we need a personal practice that is grounded in human well-being, rational enquiry and collective harmony. The COVID crisis has shown how relevant the practice of a holistic yoga can be, believe the organisers of Ritabhara.

The participants will also get an opportunity to experience inner work through yoga online explorations with the Ritambhara team as part of the yoga fest. To participate in this yoga festival, register on http://www.ritambhara.org.in/offering/psty

Then there is Yogasala, a location independent yoga centre that creates customised yoga courses for individuals, that is organising Raga Yoga, an online exploration of Nava rasas through Yoga and Raga. Bengaluru-based Hindustani musician Shruti Bode and yoga guru Hariprasad Varma facilitate this International Yoga Day special series where they will explore the Karuna Rasa (Compassion) through yoga and music. This donation-based event will be on from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Register on http://www.bit.ly/ragayoga1