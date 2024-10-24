Thoughtfully curated Deepavali hamper guide for Visakhapatnam

As Deepavali approaches, the art of gifting takes centre stage. It’s time to spread festive joy with thoughtful gifts that not only celebrate the spirit of the festival but also offer a deeper connection to conscious living, supporting local craftsmanship and natural products. From boxes of artisanal chocolates and brownies to natural cosmetics and handicrafts, here’s a list of thoughtfully curated hampers that will illuminate the celebrations.

Dhanak Naturals

Dhanak Naturals’ products are made using natural ingredients. Their self-care products are kind to both skin and the planet. Free from harmful chemicals, parabens and synthetic fragrances, their festive hampers come in earthy, biodegradable packaging, wrapped in an upcyled cloth bag. Coconut shell key chain, soap, coconut body butter, lip balms in different natural fragrances like passionfruit, grapefruit and lavender, coconut shell soy wax candle, neem wood soap, bamboo toothbrush are some of the products that go into the Deepavali hampers. “Sustainable hampers aren’t just a trend; they reflect a growing awareness about the ecological footprint of traditional gifting practices. With each hamper, you move away from single-use plastics, excessive packaging, and mass-produced goods. These hampers can also be customised,” says Asawari Mathur, founder of Dhanak Naturals.

Prajwal Vani

At Prajwal Vani, a Visakhapatnam-based NGO, a group of 35 differently-abled children is contributing to the festive spirit in their own way. These children, diagnosed with intellectual disabilities, are decorating deepams to be included in special Deepavali hampers, showcasing how creativity and perseverance can truly shine, irrespective of challenges.

The initiative is a part of the Visakha Kushi Project which has been running for the past couple of years. “The idea behind involving the children in decorating diyas was not only to create something beautiful for Deepavali but also to encourage them to explore their creativity and improve their motor skills. The process is more than just an artistic endeavour. It is also an empowering experience for the children,” says KVL Suchitra, founder of Prajwal Vani Welfare Society. The products include candles, deepam candles, deepams in various shapes and designs, handpainted and decorated by the children. The project is a step towards self employment wherein the children hand over the proceeds from the sale to their parents on the day of Dhanteras. “These hampers carry with them the love and effort of these children, and that is what makes them truly special,” adds Suchitra.

Prajwal Wani’s products are on sale at a stall in the second floor of CMR Central, Maddilapalem and also at its centre at Akkayyapalem. They are also planning to set up a stall at the Beach Road opposite Kali Temple ahead of Deepavali.

Sankalp Art Village

Sankalp Art Village (SAV) has been in the forefront of the sustainability trend. This year, they have curated Deepavali hampers that reflect the ethos of conscious consumption, featuring naturally-dyed handspun handkerchiefs, Etikoppaka products and millet and dry fruit laddus. The products are made in-house at SAV’s centre at Pedagadi near Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam. “The idea of festive gifting started with a corporate approaching us for sustainable gift hampers. We curated a hamper for the client, a cotton corporate company. The hamper contains a set of natural dyed cotton handkerchiefs, a set of deepams and protein laddu pack,” says Jameelya Akula, creative design head of SAV.

SAV has curated three Deepavali hampers which include tealight candle holders, along with candles in the package.

Gulab Tribe

For those who love gifting a piece of tradition, the handcrafted offerings from Gulab Tribe add a beautiful aesthetic to Deepavali hampers. This year, they have included Cherial coasters — miniature paintings inspired by the famed Cherial scrolls of Telangana, which carry rich storytelling heritage. The hampers also feature Etikoppaka figures, the wooden toys from Andhra Pradesh made using natural dyes, keeping an ancient craft alive. Another unique addition is their coconut shell candleholder, offering a rustic, eco-friendly alternative to regular décor. These artisanal items make the hampers a treasure trove of traditional artistry while promoting sustainable craftsmanship.

Dark Love

No Deepavali celebration is complete without something sweet, and Dark Love’s selection of artisanal chocolates, nuts, and brownies is a delectable collection of festive treats. This year, traditional sweets have been given a twist to bring out an interesting fusion. The motichoor laddu that has long been a staple in Indian festive sweet boxes comes in a new avatar with the creamy indulgence of cheesecake at its centre. Almond rocks, pistachio cranberry truffles, brownie bites and Thai-flavoured assorted nuts are some of the festive offerings that go into Dark Love’s thoughtfully presented plastic-free festive packaging.