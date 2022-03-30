Chennai’s tech-savvy auto driver just came back from the Dubai Expo 2022 with ideas for his auto

Watch | The auto with WiFi and laptops

G. Annadurai talks about the latest trends he wants to incorporate in his magazine-lined, gadget-studded passenger vehicle

A sunshine yellow auto sputters past the bylanes of Adyar. Written across the back, in bold white letters is: Work until you no longer have to introduce yourself. It is a message that G Annadurai, the owner of the auto, takes seriously; so not surprisingly, at the age of 38, he is already a local celebrity with global appeal. A technology enthusiast, he recently attended the Dubai Expo 2020 to learn about the latest developments in the field.

After Class XII, Annadurai waited tables at a cafeteria before moving on to his current profession in December 2010. Despite not being able to study further, his penchant for learning stayed. His WiFi-enabled auto is lined with newspapers and magazines, and the passenger seat is equipped with tablets, a laptop and even a television. “Everything is complimentary for my customers. I want them to read and be informed,” says Annadurai, who says he enjoys reading in his free time and is currently reading 42 Mondays.

Discussing his visit to the Dubai Expo, he says since customer needs keep changing, it is good to be updated on technology that can help address those needs. As an example, he pulls out a white futuristic-looking device, introducing it with an air of showmanship: “AWS Deep Lens... It helps understand sign language so I know what my hearing-and speech-impaired customers are saying.”

G Annadurai with his laptop | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

March 30, 2022 18:56 IST