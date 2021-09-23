Upcycle, don’t shop

By Hand From the Heart goes beyond shopping, with upcycling solutions and workshops on traditional food

“From the beginning, we have been focussing on making By Hand from the Heart an experience by itself and not just about the sale — especially now, as our customers are coming back after a long time,” says Deepa Sekhar, co-founder of By Hand From the Heart. The 30th edition of this pop up brings 30 entrepreneurs from across the country to showcase their creations and conduct workshops.

As the focus in this edition is on sustainability, they have counters especially for upcycling and recycling. “Murtle, the Hyderabad-based store that specialises in modular footwear, will be working on upcycling of used footwear. Customers can bring in their shoes and craftspersons will upcycle them with new elements and refurbish them. They will take the order here and send it back to customers within 48 hours,” she says. Oh Scrap, a Chennai brand known for upcycled home accessories, bags and garments, will be collecting old garments and fabrics at their counter.

“As many families spent the lockdowns learning traditional cooking, we have roped in Zishta, known for traditional cookware. This is also why, for the first time, we are offering food-related workshops,” says Deepa. Food grammar and food sense will be conducted by the proprietor of Maiyam Past Food, Auroville, Vijhay Ganesh M. “I will talk about understanding the sourcing, cooking and consumption of indigenous ingredients. The second section will be on identifying authentic jaggery, dairy, ghee and oils,” says Vijhay. A coffee appreciation session will be held by Davrah Coffee, Chennai.

This edition will feature about 20 Chennai-based artists, and 10 artists from around the country. Aura, by Chennai-based Preethi Ravi, is especially interesting as her origami-inspired fairy lights; The Jewellery Project, Bengaluru, presents handmade sustainable jewellery in brass and silver; Hashtag Azhaghi comes with a range of colourful cotton sari with coordinated blouse materials; Kannadi Mosaics, Chennai, brings beautiful glass mosaic art.

“We also decided to feature Chennai’s Backyardbysai as the interest in gardening has gained momentum. This shop in Kodambakkam had been door-delivering plants and gardening accessories throughout lockdown,” says Deepa.

By Hand from the Heart is on September 25, 10 am to 8 pm, at Hanu Reddy Residences, Poes Garden. For details, call 8248126254.