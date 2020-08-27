This Onam, get sorted flowers for ‘instant atham’ delivered in Kerala capital

Onam is a riot of colours and athapookalams jazz up the festive spirit. But at a time when the pandemic keeps people indoors and going on the hunt for fresh blossoms is a no-no, how about making an 'instant atham'? City-based venture Pin2piano Shop brings to your doorstep sorted flower petals for a customised floral design.
"Designs on offer include athams of various dimensions, apart from fancy ones incorporating cartoon characters and animal shapes for kids. As a result of shortage of flowers, we are restricting delivery to fives kinds of flowers — yellow marigold, orange marigold, white chrysanthemum, red rose, vadamalli (globe amaranth) —and leaves of green cypress commonly used for floral decorations," says Nandakishore SP of Pin2piano Shop. Stalks and other unusable parts of flowers are removed and only petals are packaged, he adds.
Nandakishore says customers can opt for atham designs of their choice and the quantity of flowers packaged would be proportional to the design requirement, thus cutting waste.
"Customers are provided with a colour printout of the chosen design and an outline chart specifying the accurate measurements to walk them through the drawing. We are making available over 25 designs to choose from," he says. The blossoms are sourced from flower markets in and around the city.
Nandakishore says his team will also make arrangements to collect the flower waste generated from the athams.
Charges for 'kids atham' start from ₹149, while flower package for a floral carpet measuring 3 ft in diameter, the largest available, is ₹499. Contact: 8089999699 or visit www.pin2piano.shop
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath