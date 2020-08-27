This Onam, get sorted flowers for ‘instant atham’ delivered in Kerala capital

Pin2piano Shop delivers to your doorstep sorted flowers for customised floral designs

Onam is a riot of colours and athapookalams jazz up the festive spirit. But at a time when the pandemic keeps people indoors and going on the hunt for fresh blossoms is a no-no, how about making an 'instant atham'? City-based venture Pin2piano Shop brings to your doorstep sorted flower petals for a customised floral design.

"Designs on offer include athams of various dimensions, apart from fancy ones incorporating cartoon characters and animal shapes for kids. As a result of shortage of flowers, we are restricting delivery to fives kinds of flowers — yellow marigold, orange marigold, white chrysanthemum, red rose, vadamalli (globe amaranth) —and leaves of green cypress commonly used for floral decorations," says Nandakishore SP of Pin2piano Shop. Stalks and other unusable parts of flowers are removed and only petals are packaged, he adds.

Nandakishore says customers can opt for atham designs of their choice and the quantity of flowers packaged would be proportional to the design requirement, thus cutting waste.

"Customers are provided with a colour printout of the chosen design and an outline chart specifying the accurate measurements to walk them through the drawing. We are making available over 25 designs to choose from," he says. The blossoms are sourced from flower markets in and around the city.

Nandakishore says his team will also make arrangements to collect the flower waste generated from the athams.

Charges for 'kids atham' start from ₹149, while flower package for a floral carpet measuring 3 ft in diameter, the largest available, is ₹499. Contact: 8089999699 or visit www.pin2piano.shop