This leisure destination in Kerala capital resorts to self-sustenance for its kitchen and ayurveda spa

With the idea of ‘going back to our roots’ gaining prominence, many have jumped onto the bandwagon of organic cultivation. Whether the objective is “self-sustenance”, consumption of pesticide-free fruits and vegetables or simply to cut cost, it’s deemed a step in the right direction. Now, resorts too are throwing their hat in this agricultural ring. One such example is Estuary Sarovar Portico, located by the serene backwaters at picturesque Poovar on the outskirts of the city where a tributary of the Neyyar embraces the Arabian sea.

At the leisure destination’s small but handy “kitchen garden” grows vegetables such as lady’s finger, snake gourd, bitter gourd, and pumpkin apart from a few varieties of bananas. “Some of the harvests find their way to our kitchen. However, the garden is still only in its nascent stage,” says Ayyappan Kutty P J, general manager. A number of pepper vines entwining myriad posts and pillars around the 17-acre resort serve the twin purpose of both green landscaping and self-sustenance.

Ladies fingers grown at the resort’s kitchen garden | Photo Credit: Harikumar J S

More than the edibles, perhaps what’s more conspicuous are the plants with medicinal values grown as part of the “herbal project” of the resort that offers various ayurvedic services at its Vaidyashala. From more common plants such as varieties of tulsi and betel leaves to a host of others like thippali, adalodakam, shathavari, mukkutti, erukku and prasarini and so on dot its precincts. “Most of the ingredients for the elakizhi in some of the treatments are sourced from our backyard. Some of the herbs used in the making of dashamoolam (made up of 10 herbs) are also grown here,” says Thasneem Nizar, Ayurveda physician at the Vaidyashala.

Another highlight is the fish farming carried out at a netted enclosure that serves as an artificial pond where currently the pricey karimeen (pearlspot) is reared. “On days of harvest, karimeen pollichathu is one of the day’s special at our multi-cuisine restaurant,” explains Ayyappan.

A medicinal plant | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apart from the scenic splendour offered by a tranquil estuary at its sea-facing end, the resort boasts a number of indoor and outdoor activities such as pottery-making, sand painting, board games, basketball, beach shuttle and so on. Perhaps, right on top of the to-do list would be the mangrove boating that also packs in a close encounter with Poovar’s famous Elephant Rock.

The writer was at Estuary Sarovar Portico at the invitation of the resort