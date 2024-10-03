This festive season, gifting is all about innovation, utility, and being thoughtful

In the run up to Navratri and all the golu-hopping set to commence, Karpagam K is busy at work, fashioning potlis or drawstring bags out of silk saris and shawls.

“I wanted to make and gift something that was not just different, but useful as well ,for guests visiting my home,” says the Chennai resident. Much like Karpagam’s handmade bags, return gifts during Navratri are no longer just about blouse pieces, with several people and brands taking to innovating and delving into customised creations for the festive season.

Karpagam says she has made more than 75 bags so far, in ten different designs. “Apart from using the sari or shawl for the outer material, I used two layers to line the inside of the bags. I was very particular about the bags looking professionally made,” she says. Having seen gifts being passed around in a circle during the festive season, Karpagam says she designs the bags keeping in mind its usability and appeal. “The size is big enough to hold a clutch purse, and comes with a handle. People will not want to palm this off to others,” she laughs.

Bags, pouches and anything utilitarian have enjoyed a steady draw. At Sura, a women’s collective from rural Tamil Nadu co-founded by Nisha Subramaniam and Dravina Seenivasan, bags and pencil pouches have been consistent bestsellers.

“We have also made potli bags in gada raw silk and brocade, as well as open cotton tote bags that can be embroidered,” Nisha says. With diwali not too far away, their laptop sleeves are usually in demand for corporate gifting orders. “There are a lot more people willing to experiment with return gifts now, and when they come to us, we also give them recommendations on how to diversify their gifts with regard to different age groups,” she adds.

At Chennai-based Bodhai founded by Lavanya and Ananya Shankar, the flavour of this festive season is glassware repurposed from bottles. “We have jugs, tea and coffee cups, ice cream bowls, snack bowls, shot glasses, wine glasses, cocktail glasses and an entire series of resin-filled goblet glasses as well,” says Dakshana Rajaram, an artist with the brand.

This year, she says, it has been heartening to see people seek out gifting options that are useful, something the brand focusses on as well, along with customisation.

An unlikely product is the highest seller this season at Just Sides, says its co-founder Deepika Jayasurya. The Chennai-based brand that specialises in homemade and preservative-free podis and preserves, has also found a steady customer base for their foot soaks, body wash and hair wash powders. “Packaged in small glass jars, our customers have the option of making combos of these products and this works well for people who want to gift a variety of small things,” Deepika explains.

Varsha S who runs Paper Thundugal, a small business focussed on gifting and curation, acknowledges that the gifting industry is booming, with a plethora of options available to choose from.

“Our hampers have something that appeals to each sense — for instance, it’s a mix of something that smells nice, something to eat, tinkling bells or anything else that one can hear and so on. We also try to have something for every age group,” says Varsha. Their Ember Pack and Radiance Pack gifting hampers have motichoor ladoo candles, channapatna toys, hand-carved wooden haldi and kumkum boxes, all of which come in a woven box made of palm leaves.

Beyond the product alone, the experience of gifting is what is most exciting, Varsha adds. With October heralding the festive season, it truly is time to pick and choose, either for others or a much deserved treat for the self.