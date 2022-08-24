This exhibition in Chennai showcased rides and memorabilia from the past. Some dating back to the 1880s

An old poster | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With cycling growing in popularity over the years, it comes as no surprise that many find themselves interested in bicycles from a bygone time. And what better way to introduce the public to vintage bicycles than through an exhibition. And that is exactly what Cycling Yogis, a Chennai-based cycling group, organised on August 21, at Hotel Tamil Nadu at Island Ground.

A boy rides a penny farthing | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Since 2018, Ramanujar Moulana, the founder of Cycling Yogis, has brought together collectors and enthusiasts with this event. “This is the third year of the event. Our focus has always been on the past,” says Ramanujar. “We travel backwards, whatever we do is always [related to] heritage. Cycles have evolved over time and we want to track that. Through this we can track Madras’ history as well.”

A Schwinn cycle | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The exhibition played host to over 40 vintage bicycles and a range of cycling memorabilia. With lamps, bells, high wheel cycles (or penny farthings), licences and more making an appearance. This selection of immense nostalgic value was brought in by individuals at the behest of Ramanujar. John Moses, a collector whose vintage collection boasts the world’s largest and smallest gramophone, 1,000 watches and fountain pens, was one of the participants.

Bicycle lamps from across the years | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“I have been collecting since 1980, but I have got most of my stuff from 2005,” says John, adding that he buys most of his cycle collection from scrap as buying from a dealer is very expensive. The best cycle he owns is a Raleigh Chopper, which he bought from a corner shop. It is an icon of the 1960s. “I found out that it is one of the most expensive cycles in the world. In England it costs £3000 (approximately ₹3 lakhs). There are only 15 Raleigh Choppers in India because when it came in 1972 it was around ₹4,000 which people couldn’t afford. I have a Rudge Whitworth from 1937 and another notable cycle I got from a Neelankarai scrap shop for ₹400.”

Venkataraman Prabhakar, an agriculturist, businessman and collector, says his oldest cycle is a 1897 Pierce cushioned frame bicycle. He adds, “another prized possession is a World War II [era] cycle, which was used by troops for quicker movement (a BSA Airborne Bicycle). I also have four kid’s cycles; they date back to around 1880 till 1940. Other brands I have are Raleigh, Humber, Norton, Rudge and Philips, all English-made.”

The passionate collectors had engaging stories to go with their displays. T. K. Vibhaker, a state cyclist, brought a vintage French flavour to the exhibition. He got his cycle done from the Raleigh factory in Nottingham. “It’s called the Team Raleigh of 1982 and has the Tour de France’s specs of that year,” he says. The bike cost about two and half lakhs in 1982, he adds. “I don’t look at it’s vintage value at this point in time. It is 40 years old. I have maintained it myself because I was trained in the Raleigh factory to tune bikes. This bike has never seen a mechanic, that’s why it is in such good shape today,” he beams with pride.

