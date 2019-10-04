Thiruvananthapuram is gripped with Dandiya fever

Meera Menon is all set to swirl and twirl to Navarathri beats. In fact, she has hired a choreographer to teach her and her group of friends how to do the dandiya. “None of us in the group is familiar with dandiya and hence the instructor,” says Meera. Meera and her friends are but some of the city folks preparing for the dandiya happening in the city over the weekend.

Deepika Kamnani, an organiser of Dholi Taro, a dandiya night at Saraswathi Vidyalaya school grounds, says she is pleasantly surprised by the response. “Many are participating... especially North Indians living in the city, are raring to attend the event because they miss the celebrations in their hometowns.”

Meera Menon and her group of friends | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Prakhar Agarwal is looking forward to the event so that he can demonstrate his footwork. “I have searched high and low over the years for such programmes in the city during Navarathri but to no avail. My wife, Aakanksha, and I registered our names when we heard of the event. As our dandiya skills are rusty, we will need to practise with online videos though,” he says.

Dandiya steps, according to Richa Shukla, are simple and anyone with a sense of rhythm can do them. “But, nowadays, with various dandiya videos available online, people tend to add intricate steps and moves,” says Richa, who taught members of her flat in Vazhayila how to move in rhythm at a dandiya night organised in their building last year.

Yudhishthira Sarda, who runs the city’s Rajasthan Emporium, says there has been an unprecedented rush at the store over the last few days. “Many women have come in seeking ghagra cholis in rainbow colours for the raas,” he says.

Likewise, stores with mirror jewellery and oxidised jewellery on their shelves are witnessing a rise in footfall, while savvy businesspeople are sourcing dandiya sticks from Rajasthan and Gujarat and announcing their availability on social media.

Gayatri S Ajith, a committee member of Dholi Taro, says that many of their guests have messaged her with enquiries on everything from fashion to dance tips. “Everyone seems to be gripped by dandiya fever as many may not have attended a raas before.”

According to Parvathy Nair, senior programming head of Red FM, dandiya fever seems to have caught on quickly in the city. Travancore Dandiya Night, a dandiya contest hosted by the radio station at Mall of Travancore, has received registrations from quite a few teams. “However, it’s the dandiya raas that is open to all after the contest that has seen a rush for registration. We have stocked nearly a hundred dandiya sticks for the guests and have a DJ playing at the event,” says Parvathy.

Some of the women of the Shree Gujarati Samaj all decked up for dandiya | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

While a raas maybe new to many in the city, garbas and dandiyas during all nine days of the Navarathri have been a norm within the Gujarati community in the city since the 1960s.

Yudhishthira, a committee member of the Trivandrum Rajasthan Samaj, says their organisation has been holding garbas, dandiyas and ghoomars [a dance native to Rajasthan in which women with their faces covered by colourful scarves, rotate slowly as their skirts form a graceful pirouette around them- called ‘ghoomar’] throughout Navarathri for the members of their community for the past 15 years.

“All nine days are celebrated with either garba or a dandiya. Dandiya and garba are both folk dances that are traditionally performed in Gujarat and Rajasthan during Navarathri. While dandiya dance is played with wooden sticks, garba is performed by clapping hands to the music. We hit the dance floor by turns. Usually it starts with the men and then the women,” says Pooja Shah, a member of the Shree Gujarati Samaj.

The men of the Trivandrum Rajasthan Samaj performing Dandiya | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

She adds that the Gujarati community in the city still observes tradition. “We do not have garba pandals, DJ or rock bands performing. We keep it simple with members playing the dhol and singing folk tunes. Also, men and women do not dance together at the event. As our dance moves have been passed down by our elders, everyone is familiar with the steps. We, be it the men or the women, perform in a large circle around the garba deep instead of splitting into small groups like at garba pandals,” says Pooja.

Yudhishthira points out that while everyone, especially the women, comes dressed in their ethnic best on all nine days, it is especially vibrant on Ashtami — which falls on Sunday, October 6 — as participants don colourful Rajasthani wear specific to each region.

Says Deepika: “Navarathri not only symbolises victory of good over evil but also celebrates the spirit of Indian culture in its togetherness.”

(Travancore Dandiya Night is at Mall of Travancore on October 5 and Dholi Taro is at Saraswathy Vidyalaya on October 6. Contact Travancore Dandiya Night: 0471 2335935; Contact Dholi Taro: 08943677150)