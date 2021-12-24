Things to do on Christmas

24 December 2021 18:10 IST

Dig into a Christmas menu at Suzy Q by 1522 . The dishes on offer here include confit turkey, basil chilli pork chops, gochujang belly and chorizo crostini with a range of desserts, which will be available from December 24 to 30 between noon and 12.30 am. Call 47250088 for details.

Renaissance Bengaluru, Race Course Hotel offers you Christmas lunch at its restaurant Lush. The buffet includes traditional Christmas fare such as roasted pork belly, seafood paella, mince fruit pie, plum cake and stollen bread on December 25, 12.30 pm onwards.

Head to Leela Bharatiya City for an evening of live music, Christmas carols and food. Quattro, its all day dining restaurant, offers you a range of dishes, cocktails, live bands, music by DJs and more. Call 45451234.

Check out these offers from Burger Seigneurs, Indiranagar, which includes skillet cookies, creme brulee, tres leches and cheesecakes. The menu will be available till the end of the month.

The Christmas brunch at Sly Granny’s includes eggs benedict, coffee and cream doughnuts, sticky banana boudin, cinnamon pancakes, plum cake, mince pies and a rage of cocktails. The menu will be available on December 25 for lunch. Call 888 449 8121.

Neo Kitchen and Bar claims to offer you an “unconventional Christmas brunch” at its Raahi restaurant. The spread includes dishes like shredded duck Rogan josh with Rajasthan kachori, naga chilli pork and pulled chicken banh along with some traditional Christmas dishes.

Happilo’s 47th annual cake show will be on in the city till January 2, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Indian High School Ground. It features cakes by cake artist, master chef Samie J Ramachandran, the Director of Sugar Sculpt, who was also the finalist of Cake Oscar 2018. There is an entry fee and the products are for sale too.

Enjoy a vegan Christmas Buffet at The Circus Canteen @ blr Creative Circus on December 24 from 11.30 am to 4 pm. The menu offers you dishes like pesto grilled veg sandwich, peanut butter and fruit jelly sandwich, grilled tofu and kimchi sliders to name a few with penne arrabiata with seasonal veggies and millet donne biryani with coconut raita and salad. Call 98717 91169 or log into www.wildermart.com

Explore the world of roasts, barbeque and wine-based food with Chowman this festive season. There is also a children’s menu with dishes like Spiderman’s Web (a noodle soup), Doremon’s beloved red chicken (crispy fried chicken, tossed in honey and sesame seeds), Simba’s dimsum (cocktail sized dimsums ) and more. Call 8041521019.

This Christmas menu at FLO includes stuffed cheesy vegetable cutlets, avocado and garlic read toast with Italian salsa, herby roasted potato wedges with red sauce and stuffed cottage cheese steak. Call 45685650.