Life & Style

Things to do in Bengaluru

Dezires by Sanjay and Reena will showcase a special edition of Kalamkari creations. It is a celebration of arts, crafts, textiles and design, say the designers. The collection is on display at Raintree and concludes today at 7 pm.

There will be tunics, kurtas, dresses, jackets, blouses and saris with silhouettes combining the modern and contemporary with a blend of traditional.

***

***

An exhibition-cum-sale, titled Hi Life Brides, which is on at Taj West End concludes on January 6.

Presented by Hi Life, the event will showcase a range of bridal collection in fashion and jewellery, including footwear, gold, linen, nail art, face care, furniture to designer suits and more. The sale is on from 10 am to 6 pm everyday.

***

Attakalari India Biennial officially opens on with the premier of Sthavara Jangama on January 7 at the Bangalore International Centre, 6.30 pm.

The dance production that takes inspiration from Karnataka’s heritage and Vachana literature.

Choreographed by Attakkalari’s artistic director Jayachandran Palazhy, the collaborative effort features well-known names in the Kannada culturescape. Renowned Kannada poet, playwright and scholar HS Shivaprakash is consultant and advisor on literature & heritage for the production and singer MD Pallavi and Bindhumalini composer music for it, while Germany-based award-winning theatre director and digital artist Chris Zieglar brings in his expertise, creating digital imagery specifically for this production.

Tickets, priced at ₹300 are available on Instamojo, Bookmyshow and PayTM Insider.

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2022 1:50:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/things-to-do-in-bengaluru/article38124450.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY