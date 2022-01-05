Things to do in Bengaluru

Dezires by Sanjay and Reena will showcase a special edition of Kalamkari creations. It is a celebration of arts, crafts, textiles and design, say the designers. The collection is on display at Raintree and concludes today at 7 pm.

There will be tunics, kurtas, dresses, jackets, blouses and saris with silhouettes combining the modern and contemporary with a blend of traditional.

***

***

An exhibition-cum-sale, titled Hi Life Brides, which is on at Taj West End concludes on January 6.

Presented by Hi Life, the event will showcase a range of bridal collection in fashion and jewellery, including footwear, gold, linen, nail art, face care, furniture to designer suits and more. The sale is on from 10 am to 6 pm everyday.

***

Attakalari India Biennial officially opens on with the premier of Sthavara Jangama on January 7 at the Bangalore International Centre, 6.30 pm.

The dance production that takes inspiration from Karnataka’s heritage and Vachana literature.

Choreographed by Attakkalari’s artistic director Jayachandran Palazhy, the collaborative effort features well-known names in the Kannada culturescape. Renowned Kannada poet, playwright and scholar HS Shivaprakash is consultant and advisor on literature & heritage for the production and singer MD Pallavi and Bindhumalini composer music for it, while Germany-based award-winning theatre director and digital artist Chris Zieglar brings in his expertise, creating digital imagery specifically for this production.

Tickets, priced at ₹300 are available on Instamojo, Bookmyshow and PayTM Insider.