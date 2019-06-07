Shoot at site

Lumbini Park

Eluri Krishna Babu taking a picture | Photo Credit: By arrangement

It’s 6 pm on a weekday evening. As a mechanised boat from Lumbini Park ferries tourists to the Buddha statue in Hussain Sagar, Eluri Krishna Babu walks around with a D3000 Nikon strapped to his neck, showing a 4x6 print photograph to visitors. “Photo teesukuntaara, Buddha mundu?” (will you take a photo in front of a the Buddha statue?) he asks young girls taking selfies. They decline the offer, and he moves on.

Soon he finds his customers, a family of 10, all tourists from Maharashtra. He instructs them to stand close together, clicks and walks towards an Epson printer. He inserts a memory chip from his camera and in minutes, a print comes out. The tourists smile, paying him ₹ 40. Krishna walks away, on the lookout for new customers. The cycle is repeated.

Krishna says he picked up photography during an earlier job as a supervisor of mineral water supply at Ramoji Film City. “At the shooting spots there, I would observe how cinematographers create a perfect shot and then tried my hand with a camera. Once I impressed a cameraman by my shots; he thought I was a pro,” he says. With a desire to start something of his own, he chose photography and got the Lumbini contract.

On any given day he is at the site from 12 noon to 9 pm. “It is hard work; We have to be on our feet and constantly look out for customers. Some agree and some say no in a harsh tone. We have to bear all that,” he says.

Lumbini Park has four photographers who take turns to shoot. His expenses come to approximately ₹ 16000, which include the rent for printer.

Comparing print photographs with those taken on a mobile, he says, “A print photograph is like eating a wholesome meal, but a mobile photo is like eating tiffin; it has temporary appeal. Only a meal leaves you full and satisfied.”

From studio to park

Jagadish Varakala has been working as a print photographer at Lumbini Park for a decade. Earlier, he worked in a photography studio. “Print photographs are memories that are close to our heart. We smile every time we look at them. Also mobile photos are not safe; we may lose our phone or the photos can get deleted,” he says, adding that people are now more enthusiastic about getting their photos clicked.

His advise to customers, “A sense of tiredness sets in when you click hundreds of photos of the same place. Instead, have one significant photograph to evoke the memory.” The photographer looks forward to summer as the season brings in more tourists. “The profession, like any other, has pros and cons, loss and profit; but we carry on facing different challenges.”

Photographer Mohd. Jaber Khan | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Golconda Fort

It has been three years since Mohammad Jaber Khan aka Salman has been capturing tourists with his DSLR 700 D at Golconda Fort. One among the five authorised photographers inside the fort, he is realistic. “Abhi toh mobile ka zamana hai. If 100 people come to the fort, there may be only 10 who want a print photograph,” he shares.

With three days to Eid and only a few days before schools reopen, Salman hopes there will be more tourists. Some of the popular spots here include: fountain, Rani Mahal and a spot where Durbal Hall, Masjid and Ramadas’ prison cell can be seen.

The photographs come in two sizes: A 4 —(8 x 12) and 4 x 6 which cost ₹70 and ₹30. Some tourists give their visiting cards, inviting him to contact them when he visits their city. “When visitors come here often, they talk to me. One madam who comes here every month with her relatives and guests, always wants me take the photographs.”

He says he can also help tourists with information on places to visit around Golconda as well. “When we walk around saying, ‘Madam/sir photo’, some people ignore us. No matter how they behave, we maintain our Hyderabadi tehzeeb.”

The earnings help him run the family. “My younger brother and sister are studying Standard IX and X and this money helps us.” When he visits other tourist places in the city and sees photographers like him , he says, “Main unka dard samajtha hoon. There is a struggle to keep this business running.” He is sceptical whether print photography will exist in future. “I will be joining a degree course and hope it will earn me my bread and butter,” he shares.

Madapati Basavaraj

NTR Memorial

A couple from Bobbilli in Andhra Pradesh pose near the entrance at NTR Memorial as Madapathi Basavaraj shoots them in his D3000. “Photo super vachindi,” he tells them as he walks towards the printer.

Basavaraj is cheerful and positive. “If we speak gently, we can win the world,” he says. He has been working at the memorial for a decade.

Hailing from Karnataka, Basavaraj came to Hyderabad in search of livelihood. He idolises legendary actor NTR and when he visited the memorial, he was so inspired by the ambiance, he decided to be a photographer. “Clicking for wedding events needs expertise; this is not so difficult,” he says.

On kinds of people he meets here, he says, “There have been times when people have given me ₹10 less. Some like the picture and give extra money. Those who do not have money and say they are NTR fans, I ask them to give what they can.”

He considers NTR his god. “I am able to live and feed my family because of him. My son studies in Sri Chaitanya school and I am able to pay fees with my earning from photography,” he shares.