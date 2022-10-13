Theobroma, Mumbai’s popular patisserie, opens its first outlet in Chennai

Last week, the well-recognised colours of Mumbai’s popular patisserie Theobroma sprung up in Anna Nagar’s Shanthi Colony. A 1,000 square feet outlet in aqua green and pastel pinkmade a few wonder if it really was the dessert chain from Maximum City. This was followed by numerous enquiries on the brand’s Instagram page. And indeed, it is Theobroma’s first outlet in the city, followed by another in Nungambakkam set to open on October 20.

Started by Kainaz and Tina Messman in 2004, the brand is on an expansion mode. After branching out to Pune, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad, it launched its 100th store in Bengaluru, in August this year, followed by Mohali, Chennai and then Nashik. “Over the last few years, we had been getting requests on our social media to open in Chennai,” says Rishi Gour, CEO of Theobroma.

The outlets here will be serviced by the central kitchen in Bengaluru. A cold chain has been set up between the two cities with a cold van driving down every morning at 3am from Bengaluru with the stock. “We are looking for kitchens in Chennai, which we will set up as we scale up to 8 to 10 outlets here,” adds Rishi.

The patisserie and cafe does not follow a franchise model. “All our outlets are self-managed and self-operated,” says Rishi, adding, “The products are delicate in nature and have a low shelf life. From the time they are produced to the time they are consumed, they need to be handled in right conditions, which we are able to do only if we have control over it.”

The Chennai menu will feature everything that is available at the other outlets across the country. In addition, there will also be Deepavali specials being launched for the festive season, like the financier boxes and traditional desserts with contemporary makeovers. “In a typical year, we have 25 festivals and observances, around which we create new products. There is a lot of innovation,” says Rishi.

But even at a time when new trends are sweeping over the dessert world, it is the classic desserts like chocolate truffle, pineapple cake and the overload brownie that have remained favourites and bestsellers ever since Theobroma’s inception.

And perhaps now, we can stop ordering our friends, family and relatives coming from Mumbai for that box of gooey rich brownie.

Theobroma is located at AB 103 and 105, Fourth Avenue, Shanthi Colony Main Road, Anna Nagar