The winners of India International Quilt Festival 2021

25 January 2021 19:20 IST

1 / 7 (Best of Show) Bead Seller by Chitra Mandanna ▲ First prize (Contemporary Quilts category): Untangle by Canie Franklin, India ▲ Second prize (Contemporary Quilts category): Convex Illusions by Pramila Noronha, UAE ▲ First Prize (Gen Nxt category): Barhana’s Quilt by Barhana Nasrin A, India ▲ Second Prize (Gen Nxt category): Tokyo 2020 by Ritu Sudharshan, India ▲ First Prize (Indian Quilts category): Re-routing Roots by Rainy Khurana, India ▲ Second Prize (Indian Quilts category): Blue Lungi Dance by Pepper McFarland, India ▲

A total of 288 quilts were submitted by 139 quilters/groups from Australia, India, Kenya, Kuwait, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, UK and the USA