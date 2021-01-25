Life & Style

The winners of India International Quilt Festival 2021

1/7

Other Slideshows

Good Earth Marrakech Adil Jacket : This patchwork cotton number for men — which can be paired with both kurtas and shirts — comes with a geometric black Ajrakh hand-block printed pattern and a striped cotton-silk lining. ₹28,000 on goodearth.in

Diwali ready: the jacket

The Raat ki Rani, known for its fragrant blooms at night, is a favourite across India

Inside perfumed gardens: with Deepak Badhwar

Anavila Misra

Aprons: Fashion’s newest accessory

Aitareya Living’s recipe for tooth powderuses ingredients such as calcium bentonite clay, activated charcoal, ground cloves and peppermint essential oil among others. ₹100 onwards on their Facebook page @Aitareya.livin

18 natural bath products from small businesses across India

Ankit Khurana’s flower arrangement

COVID-19: The 9 to 5 flower arrangement challenge

The bed: Suitable for restorative exercises like leg raises (pictured here), legs up the wall, seated forward bend, reclining bound angle pose.

Working out from home? Make use of your furniture

Related Topics
The Hindu Weekend
Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY