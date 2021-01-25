The winners of India International Quilt Festival 2021

January 25, 2021 19:20 IST

A total of 288 quilts were submitted by 139 quilters/groups from Australia, India, Kenya, Kuwait, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, UK and the USA

1/7 (Best of Show) Bead Seller by Chitra Mandanna Photo: Special Arrangement First prize (Contemporary Quilts category): Untangle by Canie Franklin, India Photo: Special Arrangement Second prize (Contemporary Quilts category): Convex Illusions by Pramila Noronha, UAE Photo: Special Arrangement First Prize (Gen Nxt category): Barhana’s Quilt by Barhana Nasrin A, India Photo: Special Arrangement Second Prize (Gen Nxt category): Tokyo 2020 by Ritu Sudharshan, India Photo: Special Arrangement First Prize (Indian Quilts category): Re-routing Roots by Rainy Khurana, India Photo: Special Arrangement Second Prize (Indian Quilts category): Blue Lungi Dance by Pepper McFarland, India Photo: Special Arrangement