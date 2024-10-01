The Koreans have been the go-to for all things beauty and dermatology. Glass skin, rice water, snail mucin, slugging, skin flooding — the rabbit hole of these terms goes deep. Korean head spa is the new treatment going viral on TikTok and Instagram. Originally gaining popularity in Korea, the treatment has been popping up all over the world and is now in India. Boasting 15 elaborate steps, it promises relaxation, rejuvenation and many other benefits. We speak to the salons and spas in India that offer this treatment to find out what the hype is all about.

Pinkfox Salon in Bengaluru was one of the firsts to bring the treatments to India. Owner Anusha Venkatraman is an avid traveller, and when she tried the spa in Vietnam and Singapore she was smitten by the experience. Anusha opened Pinkfox five months ago and made sure to have a dedicated Korean Head Spa treatment available to her customers. “Sourcing the equipment was a challenge. We got parts from China and some things from the US,” she tells us.

Each salon offers a slightly different and customised procedure, but over all the steps remain the same. The 100-minute treatment (priced at ₹4,999) begins with a scalp analysis by an expert, so you can get an assessment. At Pinkfox, this is followed by an aromatherapy session, where aroma bubbles relax you. Next comes a head, neck and shoulder massage. The equipment used in these include galvanised rods, heated disks and ionic rods. These help with easing tension and increasing blood circulation.

Then, you are moved to a bed where your scalp is massaged, washed and steamed. The most important equipment for the hair spa is this special bed with a headrest and rain shower. This copper semi-circular shower washes and cleans your hair. At the same time you also get a face pack and a pedicure by an expert. Post the cleansing process, you can get your hair styled and set.

Jashmina Jain, who is the managing director of Florian Hurel Hair Couture and Spa in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, says, “Many people opt for Korean hair spa treatments because they focus not just on hair, but also on scalp health, which is crucial for overall hair vitality. These treatments are known for their use of natural ingredients, advanced techniques and therapeutic massages. The benefits are even long-term like improved hair texture and nourishment. Plus, the holistic approach can help with hair growth, repair damage, and long-lasting shine. They are becoming increasingly popular.” At Florian Hurel, clients can indulge in steps that tackle problems like dandruff and hair loss. They offer LED Light therapy as part of the head spa. This helps with scalp irritation and inflammation. They also do an ice mask that makes your hair shiny. (Their treatment begins at ₹8,000 plus taxes, and depends on your scalp and hair type.)

At Zah Salon and Spa in HSR Layout Bengaluru, the 90-minute treatment (priced at ₹5,500 plus taxes) also focusses on a hand massage, along with the shoulder and scalp. When we called them, Kavita from the salon informed us that while they have branches in Goa and Pune, it is only the Bengaluru outlet that offers this head spa.

So, is the Korean head spa another passing K-beauty trend? Cosmetic dermatologist, Dr Rinky Kapoor says that Korean head spas have become very popular in the recent times because of their holistic approach to hair wellness. “They may resonate with customers. However, they are not an alternative to professional treatments. If you have been experiencing issues like unexplained hair loss, persistent scalp itching, growths on scalp, rashes, or redness, then consult and hair specialist before taking any treatment,” she adds. While its long-term benefits can be debated, there is no doubt that such a pampering treatment is great for relaxation.

