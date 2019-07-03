A decade of dreams

You could almost believe Cornelis M Keur when he says he competed for an assignment in Hyderabad so that he can relish the famed biryani. He adds with a twinkle in his eye, “It became a challenge to keep my weight down. Between the delicious Hyderabadi cuisine and the hospitality extended by our many friends in Hyderabad, I was dining far too well.”

Keur served as the first Consul General when the U.S. opened its diplomatic office in Hyderabad in 2008. Now over a decade later, Keur feels the main objective of the Consulate to deepen the relationship between the U.S. and India, in addition to providing visa and other services has been quite successful. “Expanding India-U.S. commercial and cultural ties were significant objectives. In the first two years it was important to get the word of our presence and purpose out to the general public,” says Keur.

Cornelis M. Keur | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

In the spotlight

Katherine Dhanani in Odisha

Katherine Dhanani, who served as the next Consul General between 2010 and July 2013 adds, “I enjoyed my years in Hyderabad enormously. We had a wonderful team at the Consulate that was enthusiastic about the work and brought great imagination and dedication to it.” Dhanani however, admits, on lighter note, the biggest challenge during her post in the city was facing photographers. “I wasn’t used to the attention and didn’t relish having my photographs taken at all sorts of occasions. Thankfully, the photographers quickly lost interest in me when cricketers or film actors arrived at an event,” she laughs.

The current Consul General Katherine Hadda completes her term this August. She concurs with Keur in saying all the food here has made her gain weight. “I do look forward to losing weight again when I get home and leave all these tempting dishes and Hyderabad. It’s been a wonderful three years though,” exclaims Hadda who witnessed Hyderabad Consulate becoming one of the world’s busiest issuers of student and business visas. “We have supported the growing U.S. commercial presence in our district and provided opportunities for under-served local students and female entrepreneurs, increasing economic prosperity in both our countries.”

Hadda recalls when she first arrived, facing the question of what holds back women here. “I found that strange since I meet dynamic and successful women all the time, working across a variety of sectors. We began to highlight our admiration of these women and their work. Of course, we were not the only ones to do this, but perhaps highlighting interactions between these women and me — a female Consul General — did add to public appreciation of successful women. Interestingly, that question about what is holding women back is far less now.”

Katherine Hadda | Photo Credit: G Ramakrishna

Katherine Dhanani, during her term initiated U.S. as a tourist destination among Indians. “My experience was that people of AP were eager to visit the U.S., where many had friends and family. Just having a Consulate in Hyderabad made the process substantially easier, since visa applicants didn’t have to travel for their interviews.”

Dhanani recalls her Hyderabad stint as an endearing one, “People here were extremely welcoming, including the young employees of high-tech companies I played volleyball with during the Amcham tournament, the women participating in micro-enterprise finance groups in Vijayawada, the students at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Bhubaneswar, and the community in Barkas who hosted me soon after I arrived in Hyderabad.” Dhanani’s only regret is she had to leave the city before the Metro Rail was launched. “Minor irritations like traffic and construction is nothing when you see what a dynamic city Hyderabad has become. I only wish I was in town to enjoy the new Metro Rail and glide above all the traffic,” says Dhanani wistfully.

The U.S. Consulate is set to move to to a new state-of-the-art facility in Gachibowli’s financial district in 2021. “I’m really proud of all the work we do to promote U.S.-India relations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. I sometimes wish we could do even more here, but we are constrained by our office space and staff size. We will be able to process visas more efficiently than we do now, and also host events and exhibits at our own location. We’ll be an even better partner to the citizens and governments of this districts than we are today,” says Katherine Hadda.