The Toms X Fizzy Goblet limited edition collection has espadrilles and slip-ons with pearls and resham embroidery

White, with hand-stitched pearls and Swarovski studs, this pair of slip-ons looks more like a slice of wedding cake. Then there are espadrilles with chubby sheep and vibrant butterflies dotting them. These are part of Toms x Fizzy Goblet limited edition collection. This marks global brand Toms’ first collaboration in India. While Toms is headquartered in Los Angeles, Fizzy Goblet, an Indian brand founded by Laksheeta Govil, is based out of Delhi.

“By combining Toms’ renowned comfort technology with Fizzy Goblet‘s dedication to preserving traditional Indian artisanal techniques, we’re offering customers a unique opportunity to step into a world where global style meets local substance,” says Laksheeta, who over the years, has also collaborated with Puma, Indian designers like Rahul Mishra, Payal Singhal, and jewellery brand Tribe by Amrapali.

The Toms X Fizzy Goblet limited edition collection has only 400 pairs, most of it already sold out. There are five styles to choose from, these include Toms’ signature styles of espadrilles and slip ons jazzed up with Fizzy Goblet’s aesthetics that include embroidery, pearl work, zardozi and thread work. It took around 15 to 18 hours to create each pair.

Laksheeta is a crusader for traditional craft techniques with hand embroidery finding favour in most of her creations. “We work with craftspeople across India who meticulously embroider and embellish every piece by hand. The techniques employed are intricate and highlight the craft legacy of different regions of the country. Resham zardozi, aari and dabka work, nakshi and mukaish, mirror-work, kantha stitches, laser-cut, dori embroidery etc., are some of the techniques that you can see in our footwear and accessories. We also look into different inspirations to create shoes and bags that are traditionally-rooted. For example, you can see some of our styles have been inspired by the regional Kutch embroidery, and blue pottery among others.

When she started her brand in 2013, it was the humble jutti that served as her muse. Over the years, her interpretation of the jutti also comes in the form of sneakers, loafers, and heels and wedges. “Back then, the jutti was underrated and often uncomfortable. It was something that the older generation wore. For me, it is the Indian ballerina shoe. I wanted to make it comfortable and contemporary,” says the designer who earlier in her career also worked with Narendra Kumar and Lecoanet Hemant, where she learnt about accessories and couture designing.”

But her love for footwear design started earlier, when she was a student of Fashion Design at Pearl Academy in Delhi. “I had seen a pair of sneakers that I liked but it cost 10 times more than I had anticipated. So, overnight, I painted a pair myself. The next day when I wore it, a lot of people asked about it and I got a number of orders,” she says. Starting off with popups, Fizzy Goblets now has 10 retails stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Prices start at ₹5,000. Available online and at select Fizzy Goblet stores.

