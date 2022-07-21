The collective of 30 storytellers hopes to revive the tradition of oral storytelling

The Hyderabad Storytellers Association (HYSTA) is a collective of 30 storytellers taking adults and children on a flight of fantasy through stories in English, Telugu and Hindi. The group’s online initiative Masterclass (bi-monthly event held every alternate month) on July 24 has professional storyteller Lavanya Srinivas’ session on interactive storytelling: tools, techniques and templates for storytellers, teachers, educators, parents, grandparents and school heads (₹250; contact: 9866672830). “We wanted a session by Lavanya garu because of her vast experience,” shares Meghana Bommatanahalli, who founded HYSTA along with Surya Swapna and Haripriya Bathula . Kshamatha Chepuri, Krishna Chaitanya, Saujanya Yelisetty and Lalitha Sivapurapu are the co-founders.

HYSTA’s journey began on World Storytelling Day on March 20 in 2019 at Nrittya Centre for Performing Arts. The idea was inspired by similar initiatives in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. “Our vision is to spread the joy of stories and revive the tradition of oral storytelling,” says Meghana, who has been in the field of storytelling for almost six years.

Meghana Bommatanahalli, Surya Swapna and Haripriya Bathula | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With a hybrid model including offline (seven held so far) and online (50 so far) events, HYSTA’s members source their stories from books, folktales and mythology, contemporising them to fit into the current scenario.

In oral storytelling, the narrator takes centre stage, using the voice or a musical instrument to dramatise tales, many of which have been passed down generations; often they make up their own stories, sometimes to match the theme of a particular session. For instance, Meghana’s recent narration of a story about a housewife lost in the mundane everyday life and finally finding her identity is in sync with this year’s World Storytelling Day theme “Lost and Found.’ .

Audience during a session | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Storytellers also write scripts to match the theme of the event. Meghana shares an example of a menstrual hygiene awareness event by the city-based Youngistaan Foundation. Three storytellers Anuradha TK, Pallobi Ganguly and Sailaja Vissamsetti and Anuradha’s daughter Anveditha, performed a skit about a young girl feeling uncomfortable at going to school during her periods; the skit included a conversation between the mother and a teacher.

Swapping stories

The monthly story swap in English – held on the last Friday – and the regional story swap in English/Telugu/Hindi/Hyderabadi Dakhani – held every alternate month– aims to provide story enthusiasts aged 18+, a platform to narrate stories. Focussing on new themes, this initiative is open to all amateur tellers but aspirants have to go through a screening process based on the theme and story’s uniqueness. “HYSTA (hysta2021@gmail.com) is not a training centre; we can only guide them,” adds Meghana. Unlike other adult storytelling groups that act as a forum to overcome stage fear, the swap sessions have adults performing stories only after rehearsals (guided by HYSTA members)

After being low-key for two years, HYSTA hopes to host more online and offline events to bring families together and wonder, think, laugh and celebrate the spirit of stories.