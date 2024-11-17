The rise of podcasts

Multi-tasking has been made easier and more exciting ever since the arrival of podcasts. Podcasts are the new best friend of everyone, adults and teenagers alike. In the daily hustle of modern life, finding a moment of joy and peace is a challenge. Amidst this chaos, we have found our friend in podcasts. It offers a world of stories and conversations that feel immensely relatable to people across the world and it has revolutionised the audio industry and captured the attention of everyone.

Going back in time…

This versatile audio story format has transformed everything from entertainment to education. But how did podcasts get here? It all started when two friends — a video jockey and a software developer — wanted to download the online radio shows to an iPod. Adam Curry (former MTV VJ) and Dave Winer (software developer) extracted audio files with the help of RSS and a program namely ‘iPodder’ invented by Curry, and transferred them to an iPod. This is how they could listen to the radio shows whenever they wanted and on their iPods.

Back then it was best described as ‘on-demand radio’ — an audio show platform with several episodes that listeners could download online and listen to whenever. In an article in The Guardian written by Ben Hammersley, broadcaster and systems developer, the moniker ‘podcast’ was first used to describe this audio storytelling format. The name is derived from two words ‘iPod’ + ‘broadcast’ and that is how we know it today! This format began gaining recognition in the West, particularly when Apple integrated podcast tech support into iTunes in the year 2005.

The popularity of podcasts took after 2014 when a new format of narrative podcasts began, especially true crime shows. An increase in interest in this audio storytelling format led to the higher production of podcasts worldwide. Instead of waiting weekly to listen to their favourite shows on the radio, people started enjoying this new technology of tuning into their favourite shows whenever.

Instead of radio, people are now switching to apps like Apple podcasts and Spotify to listen to their favourite shows. Today, podcasts have gained and evolved into a highly diversified medium with podcast hosts adding videos to their audio-only shows as well. The podcasting landscape took time to catch up in India. In the year 2015, platforms like Saavn (now JioSaavn) and Gaana started several audio content specifically podcasts. With the arrival of international platforms like Spotify, Indians’ accessibility to podcasts has increased vastly. Listeners could also explore various shows in several languages and genres.

The growing popularity

Podcasts offer a great blend of entertainment, education and connection and have transformed how we consume stories. India is the third-largest country, after the U.S.A. & China, with over 56 million monthly podcast listeners, according to PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2020–24 report. As the number of listeners in India is predicted to skyrocket, the research named the country “the sleeping giant of the global podcast market.” If you are a podcast veteran or a newbie, there is never been a better time to dive into the diverse world of audio storytelling.

With each passing day, our attention span has become only shorter and podcasts as a medium offer convenience and authentic stories that blend perfectly with today’s fast-paced world. The rise in popularity of podcasts across the world is attributed to the following factors:

Accessibility: Podcasts are considered to be the ultimate multi-tasking buddy. As it is easily accessible on our smartphones or laptops, one can tune to their favourite show whenever. Unlike video content that requires one’s full attention, podcasts let you enjoy the content without much focus and one can make the most of their time on the go.

Versatility: One of the most interesting aspects of podcasts is their variety - there is always something for everyone. Want to know the history of a place? There’s a podcast uncovering fascinating historical events and seeking motivation. You will find plenty of inspirational podcasts featuring stellar leaders of today sharing their journeys. You can find podcasts on every topic imaginable!

Voices from the ground: Podcasts paved the way to give voice to the marginalised communities to share their stories. Creators from several underrepresented groups - people of colour, LGBTQIA+, and backward classes - share their authentic perspectives. With the help of podcasts, listeners connect with these creators over issues such as mental health, gender rights, etc. These are people who often get overlooked by traditional media. Podcasts have become a vital tool for activism, and cultural celebration and help in bringing the voices from the ground to raise awareness on important issues. This has led to a surge in diverse, underrepresented stories—from political commentary to personal journeys and niche topics.

More than just entertainment: Since the arrival of podcasts, learning has become accessible and interesting. One can find a podcast on any subject from chemistry, physics, and mathematics to history, psychology, economics, etc. Educational podcasts have made it easy for students to learn on the go as it offers expert insights and practical examples on every topic.

The bigger influence

From entertainment to education to politics, podcasts have been ruling the modern culture atmosphere since their popularity gained momentum after the COVID-19 pandemic. What began as a way to listen to audio shows on the go has grown into a medium that has a bigger influence on the way people consume news, engage in conversation and also shape their opinions on several significant global issues.

“The Desi Crime Podcast has changed my viewpoints on crimes in general. It talks about crimes that have happened in the South Asian community. Makes keeping up with history and current affairs easier. News and history can be boring sometimes. So if I wish to catch up on them, I’m going to reach out to podcasts to consume an issue in a more interesting format. Podcasts approach social issues in our society quite well. It is usually lengthy so there is ample time and attention that can be dedicated to discussing a particular issue, which is not the case with news because there is a timer/word count restriction on it. People prefer listening sometimes to reading or watching.”Shivangi Mukherjee, Journalist

Podcasts have been amplifying trends and creating viral moments in the pop culture horizon. It has become one of the most essential ways for celebrities, creators and public figures to stay connected with their audiences. Shows like Humans of Bombay show, The Lallantop, The Joe Rogan Experience, etc have turned their hosts into household names. These shows have over a million listeners who like to tune in to enjoy interviews with celebrities, discussions on particular topics, etc.

In the sphere of politics, podcasts have given a voice to people with different opinions and even influenced elections with their direct reach to millions. During the time of the election, podcasts become the medium for political debates, engaging younger audiences and shaping public opinion. Politicians and activists easily avoid the media filters and directly address the public through podcasts which are easily accessible to all. Shows like The Filter Koffee Podcast, the Seen and the Unseen discuss economics and policies that make politics more comprehensible to the common people.

“In the last 2-3 years, podcasts have become the space especially for young people to get their opinions. Recently, a lot of discussions about the U.S. Presidential election were highly influenced by various podcasts and Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s appearances in them. Previously, TV shows were a huge hit amongst people but gradually podcasts have taken over that space too. People are gravitating towards content that makes them feel heard and there is a human touch. Podcasts can also have a negative impact as there are quite a few personalities who have become a gravitational force for the youth on the internet with regressive opinions. Anyone with a mic and editing software can create a podcast leading to the saturation of very mid-level podcasts without offering anything new or different. A collective call for better content is an utmost requirement otherwise the whole podcast market will become irrelevant.”Ria Chopra, Writer & Podcast host at Uncultured by Stumble

Over the years, podcasts have become a bigger deal and influence and it is not here just for entertainment - it is shaping how we learn, stay informed, comprehend things and enjoy the mundanity. Many significant companies are diving into this world of audio storytelling and launching their podcasts and some even experiments by adding videos. The podcast market continues to flood with new shows and hosts every now and creators keep pushing the boundaries with unique and fresh podcast content. So plug in, continue your work or do nothing, and enjoy the endless stories!