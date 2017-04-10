The power of girlie talk

Rambisayi Murufu came to Kochi without a plan. Not an impulsive, aimless sojourn but with a desire to see more of the world. A London-based student of anthropology and from Zimbabwe, she “wanted to come” and so reserved a place to stay. “I have come with an open heart to immerse myself in a different culture and see where it will take me,” she says in her lilting voice. Tara Lilly, a wedding photographer from Canada too wished to come, for a second time, to India, on return from a shoot in Australia. The two strangers met at a home stay in Fort Kochi and got talking, a girlie talk that blossomed into a deeper space for women at large.

Faraway in the summer heat of a new land, where both weather and terrain were unfamiliar, the women warmed up to each other. They found common ground in their different identities as women–travelling alone, being single, being black, being white. Their conversations blossomed to include Mattancherry-based artist Sosa Joseph, who travels often, in reverse, to their lands and discovers the meaning of being a woman outside her turf. This new-found shared space termed “sacred” by Rambisayi, evolved to add more dimensions with Sosa identifying herself with the lower hierarchies of society.

“I describe my work as ‘curation’ of sacred spaces for women to share their personal experiences with a focus on learning and sharing self care practices. I use the term ‘sacred’ to emphasis focus on healing and confidentiality. I know that Tara’s work is also based on the same values and principles,” says Rambisayi who in September 2016 asserted her African identity in true-blue Britain by wearing a dhuku, the head wrap, worn by her Christian grandmother, for 100 days, calling it – Hundred Days of Crowning.

In these number of days, ending in February, she documented her response to the symbol of her identity, worn in non-African spaces. She is now documenting the response of other women to her African identity. “I have always been interested in women issues,”she says. She began seeing herself more African than before after setting foot in England. “To be visibly African became important to me as there was a sense of displacement,” she says and launched her clothing line Tirivamwe, designing clothes on native fabrics with obvious African prints. Alongside she studied holistic therapies like Hypnotherapy, Aromatherapy, Reflexology and Reiki. Her brand evolved to merge fashion and healing backgrounds together with her curiosity about people and cultures.

Tara encountered a strange incident on arrival in Kochi. The taxi driver, a garrulous man, kept touching her red hair, “out of sheer curiosity.” “I was not afraid but it was a very discomfiting; I tried to be OK with it,”she says waving off the transgression as an “anomaly”. She would rather savour the innumerable acts of kindness and politeness from men she has encountered on her travels here.

Being a woman with a “different” look, her red hair, gets her the unwanted attention, she assures, and is generous. “There are many misconceptions about travelling alone in India but I can categorically say that India is safe. I have had very positive experiences here and that is why I am here again to take photos and meet people.”

Tara likes to carry the positive with her. A friend back home told her that India is a land where everything gets amplified. “I have come here with an open heart and I can feel the love and kindness doubling here,”she says.

She would fill Rambisayi’s sacred space with the generosity she receives from people around.

Sosa recounts her travelling and working alone in an art space, a loft tucked three storeys high in Amsterdam. “I arrived on an evening with two large suitcases. My pad was three floors high and the ladder was straight and steep. I did not know how I could ever carry the suitcases to the top,”she says and in the cold evening unpacked her suitcases, made five to six trips up the 150 stairs and carted her belongings slowly over hours. “That’s my travel alone experience ,”she says.

Her work consumed her much in Amsterdam and the few barbs on her colour and race, she would like to pass. But in India, she says being a woman and coming from a culturally and economically backward background has its travails.

“I was brought up in a culturally and economically backward society, When I was an student I had to go through many unprivileged circumstances. I could only relate my disadvantages with my dalit friends. Even in my life as an artist I experience several hierarchies of elitism and racism..bearing multiple inferiority makes me lonely. That feeling I might share only with my black friends,” she says matter -of- fact.

And so the sacred space gets fuller with the tales of women who meet serendipitously. They term their conversations “absolutely beautiful”, “real honour and pleasure”, “educational and insightful”... and all three here agree that the girlie talk, light and deep, casual and confidential is nothing short of magical