The PoP Ganesha idols with a touch of sparkle in Hyderabad

With two days to go for Vinayaka Chavithi, artisans at Uppal in Hyderabad are giving the final touches to their PoP (Plaster of Paris) idols in makeshift tents. Despite the muddy and slushy roads caused by the rains, the Ganesha selling hubs are bustling with activity.

It is time to sparkle at Sri Sairam Kalakaar, a Ganesha manufacturing centre that has been creating PoP idols for the past 14 years. “A craze for Mumbai-style Ganesha idols has been in demand for two years in Hyderabad. But its demand has only surged this year,” says founder Kotha Rani. While Hyderabad-style idols have traditional designs and bright colours, Ganeshas draped in dhotis with a pattu kanduva/silk cloth or pagidis on top and embellished with multi-coloured kundans (artificial stones) and background frames bring a Mumbai touch. Studded with glittering stones on the crown, neckpiece, arms, ankles, on the belly, idols of one foot to 13 feet size appear majestic, with different themes.

The manufacturing unit also makes clay Ganeshas but Rani laments that youngsters prefer colourful statues with shimmer, giving an antique look for pandals. The unit is presently giving a bit of a makeover to two containers with 1500 clay Ganeshas left unsold in in 2023.

Sans the bulging tummy

A few yards away at Saraswathi Arts, a fit and chiselled Ganesha standing on one foot is in the spotlight. Mumbai-based sculptor Shreyas Warankar sits on a high stool to paint the eyes. With patches of different paints on his left hand, he is unperturbed by the noise around him. Listening to music on earplugs, this artist is a graduate of JJ School of Arts, and follows the family tradition of painting Ganeshas during the festive season. “I have been painting Bappa since my childhood,” he says.

Shiny and colourful Ganesha idols lined up in rows in different stages of completion vie with each other to catch the eyes of prospective buyers. One striking feature is the way idols have been designed without Ganesha’s ubiquitous tummy. “Our idols have been trending for the past three years due to the varied designs and new concepts,” explains owner Kali Suman Kumar as he points towards Ganesha sitting like a maharaja with nails painted.

The unit creates basic models which are later customised for buyers. Sravan explains, “We fix the idol with shelf brackets on a 5-inch iron pipe and other frames through welding; and then decorate it with jewellery and silk clothing.” Work at this unit started in January and the artisans have so far completed 200 murtis of 4 feet to 24 feet tall. Ask him about the pollution created by PoP idols and he quips, “The government has not banned PoP idols, so we continue to make them.”

With a new look

Recycling is the buzzword at Sheetal Singh’s centre in Dhoolpet. The 60-plus artisan who has been in the business of making Ganesha idols since a teenager has made a new beginning. Around 150 unsold PoP idols last year are getting repainted and adorned with kundans and velvet and silk clothing. Sheetal Singh’s son Kishore Singh says, “After designing 100 new Ganeshas, we are working on giving a new look to these leftover idols. The play of colours and shimmering stones on the idol’s forehead, arms and neck create a glittering look.”