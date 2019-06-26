The Orange Room opens its door for a better understanding of mental health

It’s all in the mind, they say. But there are times when a bit of help can go a long way in simply making you feel better. The Orange Room at Rosscote Lane, Vazhuthacaud, opens its doors with the aim of promoting a “mental health culture” that transcends the perceived stigma associated with mental health in society.

“The Orange Room is a space where people can explore options in dealing with mental and emotional issues that plague them. When people feel depressed, many start looking for options to come out of it. But different channels work for different people and it's important that they know how to choose the right, positive track as a coping mechanism,” says Sherin Noordheen, founder-director of the NGO Let’s Live, which spearheads the project that will be inaugurated on July 1. Let’s Live has been working towards suicide prevention, mental health awareness and stigma eradication, especially among the youth.

Sherin says a conventional approach in dealing with mental health involves counselling or, in more severe cases, clinical intervention, but many fail to see a more “self-exploratory” path ahead of them. “The idea is not really one-on-one sessions but attempting to understand an individual's problems through an interactive mode of discussions and experience-sharing with people who have faced similar difficulties. There’s no need to have any fears of being judged,” she says.

Sherin Noordheen | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sherin says focus group discussions revolve around the concept of ‘positive psychology’, which puts a creative thrust on happiness and well-being. “Apart from discussions on various mental health conditions, participants can understand and practise beneficial techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, spiritual healing and so on. We will also be exploring different mental health topics through more imaginative methods such as book and movie reviews and exploring why one likes a particular kind of music. It’ll be a mix of all these,” explains Sherin.

Why ‘The Orange Room’? “On a literal level, the walls are painted orange. I felt that perfectly suited the initiative as orange is a colour associated with vibrancy and energy and we want to spread positive energy,” says Sherin, adding that it will be a strictly “gadget-free” zone. “There are books, you can listen to good music, you can talk to each other, you can talk to us or you can simply have your coffee or tea and relax and go. So, it’s also a space to unwind,” she adds.

Though Sherin herself will be leading the meetings, she says, trained volunteers too will be stepping in over time. Charges will be structured on hourly basis depending on the sessions and The Orange Room get-togethers will be arranged in the evenings.

‘The Orange Room’ at Rosscote Lane, Vazhuthacaud, will be inaugurated on July 1 at 4 pm.