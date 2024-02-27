The ninth edition of Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival showcased special balloons shaped like elephant and frogs

February 27, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

It’s unforgettable. A buttery sun shimmers over the misty Pollachi landscape and I catch the stunning sight from a hot air balloon floating above coconut groves. As Elii, a special balloon shaped like a grey elephant rises in the sky, Mark Stokoe, the pilot steers her ascent. “This elephant can fly,” says an excited Lisa Stokoe, the co-pilot about the star attraction at the recently-concluded Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF).

The couple, based out of the UK, plan to tour the world showcasing Elii at international ballooning events. “Cartoon-shaped balloons look attractive, especially at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico, the biggest festival where as many as 500 balloons are lined up. While many innovate shapes for commercial purposes, we do it for fun. My son Ben has a pilot license and has been training with Mark during his outings in Thailand and France,” says Lisa, as she gets talking about her family’s twin passions — travel and hot air ballooning.

“We love it. Look, the coconut city is here,” says Lisa, pointing to the rows and rows of coconut groves and tile-roofed homes. “Every flight is different and it’s the thrill of beautiful sights that draws us,” explains Mark who regularly participates at international hot air ballooning events in Turkey, Mexico, Thailand, Spain, Germany, and Luxembourg to name a few. “We clock in 30 hot air balloon flights in a year,” says Mark adding that the event helps them meet and connect with families from across the world.

The 9th edition of the TNIBF, hosted by Tamil Nadu Tourism, in collaboration with Global Media Box, featured hot air balloons from the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam. “Pilots from across the globe are in Pollachi to fly uniquely-shaped balloons from over eight countries,” says Benedict Savio, founder of TNIBF and event director of Global Media Box. The objective is to put Pollachi on the tourism map.

When an event of such scale happens, coupled with entertainment like a music festival and kids carnival, the economy benefits from the multiplier effect. “It’s getting popular across the world, especially among tourists to watch the sunrise and sunsets. There is minimal risk as we just have to just go with the flow of the wind,” says Lisa while waving to farmers from the ground looking up in awe at the elephant balloon in the sky. She explains that to make a special shape like Elii, the fabric of hot air balloon is cut and sewn into the desired shape, with extra fabric added to create the contours and details of the body and face.

Throwing more light on hot air balloons, Mark, who has been flying for 12 years, says it is not dangerous as long as one flies in the right weather conditions and is backed by a professional on-ground team. “If you are patient, you will always find a place to land.” Lisa hopes to come back next year. She adds, “Pollachi is lovely. People are friendly, and always happy to help. And the views are stunning.”

Follow @tnibf page on Instagram for updates