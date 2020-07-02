Take home a furry companion

Basil

This affectionate five-month-old girl is gentle, loving, and loyal.

Kutti

This handsome five-month-old boy will guard your home with loyalty and protect you with love.

Zoey

Five-month-old Zoey is desperately looking for someone to share her boundless love with.

Basil, Kutti and Zoey are vaccinated, and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Momo

She is friendly with humans and dogs alike and would make a wonderful pet. Vaccinated and sterilised, she is waiting to join your family.

Glenn

Glenn was terribly emaciated, covered in wounds, and severely dehydrated. He was abandoned. He has been friendly, trusting, and cooperative throughout his treatments. While we remain hopeful that this sweet dog will once again feel happy and healthy, his condition was so bad that his recovery will not be swift. We need your help to get him there. If you can make a small contribution towards the cost of his treatment or sponsor dear Glenn while he remains under our care, please do get in touch.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.