Want a furry companion?

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Biscuit: This 40-day-old orphan is in need of a loving home. Biscuit is dewormed, and will be vaccinated and sterilised at the appropriate age.

Butter: This healthy orphaned pup is 40 days old, dewormed and will be vaccinated and sterilised at the appropriate age.

Happy: A playful little soul, Happy, is 2.5 months old, friendly, and loving. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Misty: Sweet, gentle, and affectionate, Misty would make a fantastically loyal companion. She is two years old, vaccinated, sterilised and good with other dogs.

Sita: She was rescued with spinal injuries and was unable to walk. Her friendly nature made rescuing and treating her much easier, and she has been very cooperative throughout her physiotherapy sessions. She is slowly making progress. Sita will be under our care for as long as she needs us and will join our many other handicapped and injured souls currently receiving treatment. To help us care for Sita, please consider becoming her virtual guardian angel by sponsoring her. To know more about our sponsorship packages, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.