Life & Style

Want a furry companion?

Biscuit: This 40-day-old orphan is in need of a loving home. Biscuit is dewormed, and will be vaccinated and sterilised at the appropriate age.

Want a furry companion?

Butter: This healthy orphaned pup is 40 days old, dewormed and will be vaccinated and sterilised at the appropriate age.

Want a furry companion?

Happy: A playful little soul, Happy, is 2.5 months old, friendly, and loving. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Want a furry companion?

Misty: Sweet, gentle, and affectionate, Misty would make a fantastically loyal companion. She is two years old, vaccinated, sterilised and good with other dogs.

Want a furry companion?

Sita: She was rescued with spinal injuries and was unable to walk. Her friendly nature made rescuing and treating her much easier, and she has been very cooperative throughout her physiotherapy sessions. She is slowly making progress. Sita will be under our care for as long as she needs us and will join our many other handicapped and injured souls currently receiving treatment. To help us care for Sita, please consider becoming her virtual guardian angel by sponsoring her. To know more about our sponsorship packages, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2020 11:19:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/the-humane-animal-society-coimbatore-has-some-rescues-who-are-ready-to-go-home/article33422200.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY