Same story new telling

Retreads, remakes, sequels and spin-offs are a constant in the film industry. Whatever be the impact, they keep coming. But remaking a super-hit film with almost all of the original star cast, shooting at the same locations, to push a brand is perhaps a first-of-its kind effort.

A Kochi-based advertising agency, BuzzStop Integrated Communications Pvt. Ltd., has recreated the blockbuster film Katha Parayumbol, taking off from where the original ended, integrated a brand into the film, creating a huge shift in content marketing concepts and story-telling.

The 30-minute film, Katha Veendum Parayumbol, directed by Lal Jose, narrates what happens to some of the important characters even as it drives the features of EASF Small Finance Bank.

“We were involved with the bank right from when it started. It was like building a brand from scratch. We did five regular TV Commercials, an educational audio-visual and this branded video content. Though the bank was launched in March we have been working for more than an year on creating an overall brand strategy, brand positioning, website for the bank and all that. When Paul Thomas, MD & CEO, ESAF, wanted an educational film for its customers, the challenge was to break the boredom that is inherent in such regular films. We thought of infusing entertainment into the moribund world of educational films,” says Dominic Savio, MD, BuzzStop.

Choosing the story or a film was the next challenge. Savio and his creative team racked their brains to find a film that they could recreate in a way that the brand would push its way through.

“Our creative consultant John Mathew came up with the Katha Parayumbol idea. He wrote the story in 30 minutes and we knew it was the perfect choice. Navarasa Creatives was contracted to handle the production. We wanted director M Mohanan to be part of the project but he excused himself citing other engagements. That’s how we got Lal Jose in. We bought the rights from Sreenivasan and from music director M Jayachandran. Sreenivasan also agreed to play the lead role.”

In the original Barber Balan (Sreenivasan) struggles to survive in his profession. He finds it difficult to find someone who would give him a loan at nominal interest rates to upgrade his equipment. For Balan who is very principled and has an acerbic tongue it becomes tough to bring up his three school-going children. He becomes the butt of ridicule in his village.

The new film was shot, as the original, at Melukavu with the junction where most of the action takes place. Balan’s New Kerala Barber Shop, Sarasan’s Modern Saloon, Ittichan’s grocery store, Devassi’s tea stall are all located at this junction. The village has its typical characters like the self-proclaimed poet Das Vadakkemuri, the tutorial teacher Venu and Eppachan Muthalali, a wealthy moneylender.

In Katha Veendum Parayumbol Balan gets two ‘revolving’ chairs for his shop through a loan from ESAF bank. The films then goes on to show how the bank helps change the lives of the people in the village.

“Instead of focussing on the core products of the bank we decided to train the spotlight on the extra benefits. Through the characters and their stories we have tried to pitch the facilities that aim to create equal opportunities through universal access and financial deepening thus promoting financial inclusion, livelihood and economic development. Through a very interesting script we have also tried to show how a bank can change lives and bring the ‘Joy of Banking’ which is the bank’s tagline.”

Most of the actors from the original essay their roles in this film — Sreenivasan, Meena, Salim Kumar, Mammukoya are all there. Missing are Mammootty, who actually does not find space in this script, Jagadeesh, Mukesh and Innocent. The director subtly offers hints on why some of them are not there in Melukavu. The film gives an enhanced role for Salim Kumar and also retains the very popular song from the original in a parodied form, which has been rendered once again by Pradeep Palluruthy.

“I have been in this field for some years now. The sheer uniqueness of this idea, I’m sure, will make the film a trendsetter in advertising. This content will bring in enough engagement on the social platform that it would be a big breakthrough in the world of content marketing,” says Savio.

Katha Veendum Parayumbol will be premièred on Flowers TV on April 9 at 12.30 pm. And plans are afoot to remake this film into other languages like the original.