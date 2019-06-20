A sustainable sale

“Lemon Juice,” shouted Aswini V from behind a food counter at the fifth edition of the Garage Sale organised by Shivanjali Trust. In no time there were people flocking around her and she had to make a fresh batch. Her stall was a part of the nine food counters set up outside the Temple of Fine Arts, P N Pudur. Popular Tamil songs played in the background as customers filled up their shopping bags. The event was organised to raise funds to build a library for the Temple of Fine Arts and to support the treatment of underprivileged women at the Shivanjali hospital. “We have come up with such an initiative as not everyone will be able to contribute in the form of money.

Everyone will have something in their homes that are of no use to them. We find users for such items through this initiative,” said Gayathri Prakash, secretary of Temple of Fine Arts.

The two-day sale had utensils, clothes, furniture, electronic products, toys, jewellery, clothing and books. There was a pair of speakers for ₹300, a dinner set for ₹600, board games for ₹80 and silk saris for ₹100. “The products are priced in such in such a way that it is affordable for everyone. We had a good collection of arm-chairs and cupboards but they were sold out within the first few hours. We even had a few people who came to check out the products before the sale. They came back later to buy them,” said Gayathri.

The contributions poured in from Coimbatore, Coonoor, Kotagiri and Hyderabad. The sale was a result of two months of work by volunteers. “After collecting the products it took us 15 days to segregate and price them. We checked for quality and made sure that all the electronic items were in working condition,” she added.

Roshni M, a fashion designer clutched a Mysore silk sari, a few cups and a straw cap. “I have also bought a lounge chair for ₹500. I will change its cushion to suite my room.

These cups will be used as planters. I think it is high time that exhibitions like these become mainstream as it is a sustainable way to shop,” she said. Palaniyamma P, a daily wage labour who bought a cot for ₹1000, said that she had bought a TV in the last edition. “I came back for this edition as I can buy things that are otherwise not affordable for me,” she said.

An entire room was allotted for books. There were novels, textbooks, encyclopaedias and non-fiction books. “We received around 3000 books. These are not priced. We follow a ‘pay as you wish policy’ here,” informed Madhuvi M, a volunteer.

Besides shopping, there were other activities like colouring, collage, mandala drawing, magic show, fancy dress and dance. Fifteen children took part in the cooking-without-fire contest. Shubhangi Dwaraknath, a class VI student of CS Academy made a Creamy Italian Salad that she served in a scooped watermelon. “I learnt it from my mother. I went to a local store with my brother and bought the fruits myself,” she said. The Garage Sale had a foot fall of nearly 5,500 people. “The response we received was wonderful. We plan to conduct it every year in June,” said Gayathri.