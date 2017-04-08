Island days

On the National Waterway 3 that runs from Kollam to Kottapuram stands a small island that people called Gundu Island. Still accessible only by boat, this island once had a significant place in the history of the State’s cooperative movement and Kochi’s trading history.

Aspinwall & Co Ltd., one of the earliest commercial enterprises in the State, established by the legendary English trader and visionary John H Aspinwall, started its trading ventures in Kochi in the late 1800s. Sometime in the beginning of 1900, Aspinwall acquired Gundu Island. Before that, the company had acquired another island off the Kochi coast and started producing and stocking candles. It soon came to be known as Candle Island.

“These islands provided mooring facilities for the large fleet of wooden ships and boats. They became the stock point for the company’s rubber, tea and coir products ready for export. I remember those ships laying in anchor at the picturesque Gundu Island,” says K J Sohan, former Kochi Mayor.

The company got coconut husks from Kodungallur, Kochi, Vypeen and the finished products were sold to European companies through their agents in Mattancherry. There was a time when the company had around 1,000 employees solely for this trade.

In 1940, Aspinwall started its own coir manufacturing factory in Alappuzha. And a few years later, started a coir factory on Gundu Island. “I’m not sure when the factory on the island was set up but I have heard people say that it was sometime in 1944-45. I joined the company at the Gundu Island factory in 1956,” remembers M J Joseph, who worked and served as the president of the cooperative workers’ society that was formed later.

Highly skilled workers

Till 1960 the factory on the island prospered making quality coir products. Veteran journalist V R Vijayaram recalls how much in demand the coir products manufactured here were. “The products were truly world class in quality and design. As far as I know the work was done manually on handlooms by a group of highly-skilled workers. The mats were sought-after for their intricate designs and, of course, for their durability.”

When Aspinwall decided to shut down the factory in 1960, the workers led by three visionary leaders —Ramankutty Achan, P K Deevar and Mrithyunjayan, formed a cooperative society, Gundu Island Coir Products Cooperative Society, and took over the island and the functioning of the factory. “We were around 97 workers then. All of them did not join the society, though some of them did come back later. There used to be a boat from Vypeen that took us to the island every morning and evening. There was nothing except the two factory buildings,” says Joseph.

With the tourism boom, the island and the factory became a stop for all the sightseeing boats on the Fort Kochi, Mattancherry route. “Those days we sold a lot of our products from the factory outlet on the island. Some of the foreigners who came here placed orders, which we shipped to them. Our coir mats and other products were world famous,” says Joseph.

Things went off-key when one of the buildings collapsed in 1982. “For one year, we were forced to stop work. Renovation was done and we resumed production in full swing. But in 1991 the other building also fell. This was much more serious as it housed the diesel engine-operated machine. For 10 years it remained in that state. The society was in real trouble with no funds to go for another renovation,” recollects Joseph.

The island sold again

That was when the society decided to sell the island. “It was not easy for a society to sell a land it owned. There were a lot of legal issues involved. Ramankutty Achan was authorised to do the needful. Through the efforts of C V Padmarajan, who was minister in the State assembly, a cabinet decision was taken in our favour. An invitation to tender was issued and Tata Group bought the island at a price of ₹ 3,06,00,000. We took parts of the buildings and machinery, bought land at Elamkunnapuzha, constructed buildings, from where the society now functions,” adds Joseph.

The society supplies products regularly to Coirfed and Coir Board. “We have 42 workers at present who are assured of work right through the year. We still try to maintain the quality of the products. Delay in payments from our buyers often puts us in a fix. The interest we derive from the amount we got from the sale of the island is what keeps us going,” informs Jose V A, the present secretary of the society.

Tucked away from the mainland, close to Bolghatty and Vypeen, Gundu Island offers an amazing view of the backwaters. It is this view and the serenity of the island that Tata Group hopes to utilise to the full. Now named Pearl Island, it was launched as Taj Malabar’s new venue for weddings, themed dinners a few years ago. It is also as a destination for a wide variety of adventure activities.

“The Coastal Regulation Zone rules regulate construction on the island. But I think it must be put to use like clearing up the place so that people can still reach there and spend time in the evenings. Or the island could be a venue for the next Biennale where installations can be put up. This would help bring the island back to the attention of the world,” feels Sohan.